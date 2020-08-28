India Automotive LED Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel Type, Application.

India Automotive LED Market is projected to reach US$XX Bn in 2026, and grow at CAGR of over XX% during forecast period.

Lighting is a dynamic component in automotive vehicles, playing an important role in automotive safety. Lighting system includes lighting and signaling devices, which are placed at different locations such as front, rear, side, and interiors. Lighting provides clarification for the driver and helps other vehicle drivers and walking persons on the road to detect the vehicle’s position, direction of movement, and size. It also improves the visuals to both interior and exterior parts of vehicle.

Based on technology, market is segmented into Halogen, Xenon, and LED. Usually, halogen, being a low cost and easily available technology, it was majorly used lighting technology. Halogen considered in highest revenue generation in 2018, and expected to continue to dominate during forecast period. Appearance of LED lights may witness an increased demand due to their low power consumption, longer life, and compact size. During forecast period, LED technology is estimated to establish one-third of the total automotive lighting market, growing at the XX% CAGR. Decreasing cost of LED lights is expected to further fuel its market growth.

Being energy-efficient, lightweight, and having a small footprint are the new tendency in the automotive lighting sector. And this is possible due to recent technical innovations in the LED space.

Rising number of road accidents during bad weather conditions and night are the major concern among vehicle drivers. This has increased the demand for reliable and brightened automotive lights. So that, growing prominence over enhanced road safety through high-performance automotive lights has created need to develop advanced lights providing better clarification in the darkness.

Most of the companies are focusing to introduce advanced LED lighting solutions as well as increasing their presence in growing automotive markets, with India being key focus area. Operational costs are considerably lower in the country and coupled with fast growing disposable incomes, it present a productive market for automotive LED lighting. Manufacturers in the country could provide not only to domestic demand but also to export markets.

Many leading manufacturers of advanced lighting solutions for the automotive industry have set up new plants in India in year of 2014-15. This is because most LED lighting modules use nominal power, which has a positive impact on a vehicle’s fuel efficiency and reduces its CO2 radiations. With ever-increasing fuel prices, fuel-efficient LED headlights are sure to attract the buyer’s attention.

Leading players are concentrating on developing innovative systems with cost-effective solutions. Expansion of LEDs in automotive lighting systems are expected to have a higher potential, with perfections in LED modules, and many more new technologies are arriving to the market, like organic LEDs (OLEDs) producing homogenous light. One of the largest market players, Osram has recently announced its new flexible OLED for automotive lighting systems. The above-mentioned factors might contribute to the expansion of automotive LED light market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Automotive LED Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Automotive LED Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Automotive LED Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Automotive LED Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of India Automotive LED Market:

India Automotive LED Market by Technology:

• Halogen

• Xenon

• LED

India Automotive LED Market by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

• Two-Wheelers

• Three-Wheelers

• Tractors

India Automotive LED Market by Sales Channel Type:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Product

• Aftermarket Product

India Automotive LED Market by Application:

• Front Lighting

• Rear Lighting

• Side Lighting

• Interior Lighting

• Fog Lamps

Key Players Operated in India Automotive LED Market:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Phoenix Lamps Limited

• Lumax Industries Limited

• Osram Licht AG

• GE Lighting

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

• Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Valeo

• Neolite ZKW Lightings Pvt. Ltd.

• AGS tools & components

• Hesham Industrial Solutions

