Global Yachts Charter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Yachts type, Yachts size, Consumer type and Region.

Global Yachts Charter Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 10.01 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global yachts charter market is driven by a rising inclination towards luxury cruising worldwide. This further complemented by consistently growing number of high net worth individuals globally. An increasing quantity of promotional programs promoting yachts, technological developments, rising several online yacht service providers, increasing number of yachts accessible on rent are some of the most important aspects which will propel the development of the global yachts charter market in the upcoming future. Moreover, the global yachts charter service market has experienced considerable adoption, particularly from the younger population. Most of the young consumers are usually first-time boaters, who frequently celebrate programs such as weekend and birthday parties especially in the form of yacht holidays.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Restraint factor of the market is cost. In general, those who are able to choose their own privately chartered yachts choose extravagant ones. Location is another possible restraint to chartering own private yacht. While there are yacht chartering companies that operate in a number of different areas, many of their yachts stay in similar locations.

Based on the yachts type, Motor yachts segment led the overall global yacht charter market in 2018. The segment contributed to over XX % of the total market value generated worldwide. Despite the exotic experience offered by sailing yachts, motor yachts are normally more preferred over the counterparts. This is primarily owing to a higher speed, power, space and luxury offered by motor yachts as compared to sailing yachts. Motor yachts have more space for entertainment, bigger cabins and usable deck space. Additionally, they are easier to operate as compared to sailing boats.

In terms of region, Europe dominated the overall yacht charter market worldwide with market share, in terms of value, of nearly XX % in 2018. The European market is principally governed by Mediterranean countries as Greece, Croatia, Italy, Spain and France among others in the region. Moreover, the U.K., Germany and some of the Nordic countries to form major markets for yacht chartering business. The yachts charters market growth in Europe is primarily supported by favourable climate and spectacular natural beauty.

Key players operating in the global yachts charters market, Boat International Media Ltd, Boatbookings.com, Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd., Charterworld Ltd., Collaborative Boating, Inc., Cosmos Yachting Ltd., Dream Yacht Charter SARL, Fairline Yachts Ltd., Fraser Yachts, Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping SA, Le Boat, Nigel Burgess Ltd., Northrop & Johnson, Inc., Sailogy SA, Sunsail, Inc., The Moorings, Yachtico, Inc., Zizooboats GmbH.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Yachts Charter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Yachts Charter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Yachts Charter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Yachts Charter Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Yachts Charter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Yachts Charter Market

Global Yachts Charter Market, by Yachts type

• Sailing Yachts

• Motor Yachts

• Catamaran Yachts

Global Yachts Charter Market, by Yachts size

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Global Yachts Charter Market, by Consumer type

• Corporate

• Retail

Global Yachts Charter Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Yachts Charter Market

• Boat International Media Ltd.

• Boatbookings.com

• Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd.

• Charterworld Ltd.

• Collaborative Boating, Inc.

• Cosmos Yachting Ltd.

• Dream Yacht Charter SARL

• Fairline Yachts Ltd.

• Fraser Yachts

• Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping SA

• Le Boat

• Nigel Burgess Ltd.

• Northrop & Johnson, Inc.

• Sailogy SA

• Sunsail, Inc.

• The Moorings

