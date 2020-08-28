Global Wiper System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Technology, Wiper Blade Type, Component, Vehicle Type, and Geography

Global Wiper System Market was valued US$ 7.99 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Wiper System Market Dynamics:

Global Wiper system is a device or tool use in motor vehicles to remove rain, snow, ice, and dust from a windscreen or windshield. The usage of rain sensing wiper system is expected to promote the industry growth as it increases vehicle safety by preventing driver distraction due to manual operation of wipers during adverse weather conditions. The wiper system is compulsory in passenger and commercial vehicles. The most important feature in the wiper system market is that it is highly in demand due to a number of road accidents occurring worldwide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increase in the production of vehicles due to rise in the disposable income is fostering the growth of wiper systems. The growing demand for Do-It-Yourself installation of wiper systems is anticipated to encourage the industry growth. Rain sensing wipers are anticipated to be used on low-cost cars segments due to low-cost hardware such as sensors which will be reducing the cost of the wiper system. The Global Wiper System Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Wiper System Market.

Global Wiper System Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Wiper system market is segmented into technology, wiper blade type, component, vehicle type, and region. In terms of technology, the rain-sensing segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate due to the rise in demand for convenience features and luxury. Further development and increase in demand for rain-sensing wiper systems are likely to decrease the price of rain-sensing wiper systems, which in turn is expected to boost its penetration in the market.

On the basis of wiper blade type, the beam blade segment accounts for an important share of the market, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The beam blade wiper system has no metal frame and fewer linkages, so offering effective cleaning.The beam blade has maximum contact with the windshield, and its design makes it possible to offer optimum surface contact even on a curved windshield. Based on a component, windshield wiper and wiper motor are the two major segments. The use of two individual wiper motors for the front windshield in order to obtain effective cleaning is gaining in popularity. Utilization of such dual motor technology is expected to boost the wiper motor segment of the market. On the basis of a vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominant position in the market by the end of the forecast period. The commercial vehicle segment of the market in improving regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America, due in transport and logistics and thus appreciate the global wiper system.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

In terms of region, the wiper system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The rain-sensing technology segment accounts for an important share of the market in Europe, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific is a prominent manufacturer of wiper systems owing to the increase in production of vehicles in the region.

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report are Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Am Equipment, Valeo, Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, DOGA SA, Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd., Pilot Automotive, Mitsuba Corp., B. Hepworth and Company Limited, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Global Wiper System Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Wiper System Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Wiper System Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Wiper System Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Wiper System Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Wiper System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Wiper System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Wiper System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wiper System Market make the report investor’s guide

The Scope of the Global Wiper System Market

Global Wiper System Market, by Technology

• Rain-sensing

• Conventional

Global Wiper System Market, by Wiper Blade Type

• Standard Wiper

• Beam Wiper

• Hybrid Wiper

Global Wiper System Market, by Component

• Windshield Wiper

• Wiper Motor

• Rain Sensor

Global Wiper System Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Wiper System Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Wiper System Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• DENSO Corporation

• Am Equipment

• Valeo

• Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC.

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

• DOGA SA

• Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd.

• Pilot Automotive

• Mitsuba Corp.

• B. Hepworth and Company Limited

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

• ASMO Co., Ltd.

• Trico Products

• PMP Auto Components Private Limited

• WEXCO Industries, Inc.

