Global Acoustic Insulation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, End-Use Industry and Geography

Global Acoustic Insulation Market was valued US$ 11.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 19.8 billion by 2026 at CAGR of 7.50%.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/200

Acoustic insulation materials market is mainly driven by the regulations pertaining to noise control and stringent government regulatory standards, especially in U.S. and European countries. Different laws and regulation have been enacted to control a level of external sound leaking inside a building or closed environment like within a vehicle, airplane, etc. In addition to this, a few other major factors driving market demand would be increasing health issues among population related to over-exposure of sound, strict regulatory bodies monitoring noise level and rise in the End-Use Industry of state of the art facilities among others. Low awareness in developing countries and the high initial cost is restraining the market.

Global Acoustic Insulation Market – Plastic foam segment is the most dominant material type in the acoustic insulation market. Plastic foam possesses excellent sound absorbing and vibration dampening quality that contributes to higher comfort and safety levels/ Stone wool is estimated to be the fastest-growing material type due to its higher efficiency, excellent thermal insulation, easy installation, and super fire resistance.

In Global Acoustic Insulation Market – Building & construction segment is leading the market on account of norms and mandate enacted by the government. Transportation segment followed the building & construction market. Regulations for limiting noise are being implemented by numerous countries are expected to increase the adoption of insulation materials, in turn, driving the market for acoustic insulation.

North America will hold the largest market share with Europe and Asia-Pacific being other major regions contributing to the overall demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate on account of increased infrastructure investments, stringent government regulations along with a rise in health-related problems.

Scope of the Global Acoustic Insulation Market

Global Acoustic Insulation Market, by Type:

• Glass Wool

• Foamed Plastics

• Rock Wool

• Other

Global Acoustic Insulation Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Transportation

• Building & Construction

• Manufacturing & Processing

Global Acoustic Insulation Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Acoustic Insulation market:

• Saint-Gobain (France)

• Rockwool International (Denmark)

• Knaf Insulation (Germany)

• Johns Manville (U.S.)

• Owens Corning (U.S.)

• Paroc Group (Finland)

• Kingspan Group (Republic of Ireland)

• Armacell International (Germany)

• BASF (Germany)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-acoustic-insulation-market/200/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com