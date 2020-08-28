Global Advanced Ceramic Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026, by Material, by Product, by Application, by Regions.

Global Advanced Ceramic Market was valued US$ 78.66 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ $ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Advanced ceramics exhibit exceptional properties like hardness, physical stability, extreme heat resistance, chemical inertness, biocompatibility, superior electrical properties, and their suitability. Due to these unique properties that have opened the new development opportunities for manufacturers in a wide range of industries. Advanced ceramics provide the perfect solution and a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to traditional materials such as metals, plastics, and glass.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Advanced ceramics are used in various applications in industries e.g., electronics, transportation, medical, industrial, defense and security, chemicals, marine, textile, and construction. The electronics and electrical industry has dominated over all segment, owing to its mass use in electronics application. This dominance is attributed to the excellent corrosion resistance and low thermal expansion when compared to metal and plastics.

Alumina ceramics holds the largest share in the product segment of the market. These kind of ceramics have wide usage in electrical applications. Alumina, titanium oxides are commonly used as coating materials in the advanced ceramics market. The use of ceramics in this applications is likely to increase due to the emergence of newer ceramic coating techniques such as titanium, among medical component manufacturers. Over the past few years, the manufactures in the market have shifted towards advanced glass-ceramic coatings based on silicon dioxide.

Monolithic ceramics are the major product type of advanced ceramics market worldwide. The demand for advance ceramic from the medical industry is continuously increasing due to the former’s wear resistance and biocompatibility properties that make them suitable for use in artificial bones, biodegradable splints, and implant materials.

Key factors driving the advanced ceramics market include eco-friendly properties of these materials and rise in usage of advanced ceramics to replace conventional metals. Demand for advanced ceramics is expected to increase due to the rise in the demand for ceramics in the medical industry. This is encouraging companies to expand the production of advanced ceramics. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced ceramics in the near future.

The advanced ceramics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing use of advanced ceramics in industries e.g., China and India. It is estimated that India will be the fastest-growing market for advanced ceramics in the region, owing to the growing population of the country, favorable investment policies, and government initiatives to promote industrial growth.

Scope of Global Advanced Ceramic Market:

Global Advanced Ceramic Market, by Material

• Alumina ceramics

• Titanate ceramics

• Zirconia ceramics

• Silicon carbide ceramics

• Others

Global Advanced Ceramic Market, by Product

• Ceramic Matrix Composites

• Monolithic Ceramics

• Ceramic Coatings

• Others

Global Advanced Ceramic market, by Application

• Electrical & Electronics

• Chemical

• Transportation

• Medical

• Defense & Security

• Environmental

• Others

Global Advanced Ceramic market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players analysed in the Report:

• Kyocera Corporation

• CeramTec GmbH

• CoorsTek Inc.

• Saint-Gobain Ceramic & Plastics Inc.

• Morgan Advanced Materials Plc.

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Corning Inc.

• Ceradyne Inc.

• Applied Ceramics Inc.

• Blasch Ceramics

• COI Ceramics Inc.

• Vesuvius

• International Ceramic Engineering

• Materion Corp.

• McDanel Advanced Ceramic Techno

