Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product Type, Application Type and Region.

Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market was valued at US$ 308Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 534.36Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.13% during a forecast period.

Paint Protection Film is a thermoplastic urethane film applied to painted surfaces of a new or used car in order to protect the paint from stone chips, bug splatters, and minor abrasions. This film is also used on airplanes, RVs, cell phones, electronics, screens, motorcycles and many other areas.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of the uncoated paint protection film market are increasing in production of vehicle with demand for UV-curable paint protection film and extension of automotive industry around the world are the major factors anticipated to drive the uncoated paint protection film market. Increase in adoption of electric vehicles and introduction of innovative uncoated paint protection film with multiple features are anticipated to provide several opportunities for the key players in the uncoated paint protection market. Increasing investment by consumers on car care along with rising awareness. High Competition and lack of consumer awareness will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Product type, Premium Self-Healing Film segment is expected to hold the largest share in the uncoated paint protection film market during the forecasted period. Premium Self-Healing film offer the highest protection against road rash, scratches, rock chips, sand storms, bird etchings, sap deposits and more. It also gives service like maintenance free, Stain and fade resistant, excellent durability, Can be removed safely, won’t damage fully cured paint finishes and Great choice for leased vehicles. Premium self-healing film is an exciting piece of technology that also protects the resale value and incredible style of an automobile.

In Application, Automotive segment is expected to share highest market penetration in the Uncoated Paint Protection Film market. The global automotive industry is increasing at good pace within some period changes are happening with wide-ranging and transformative change, as sales continue to shift and environmental regulations tighten. Companies are in need to have a successful, long-term future need to get key strategic decisions right in the next decade.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the Uncoated Paint Protection Film market during the forecast period. The global automotive industry is in better shape than it was five years ago, especially in the Asia, where profits and sales have recovered following the recent economic crisis, and in China, where growth remains strong. This progress will likely continue. By forecasted, global profits for automotive OEMs are expected to rise by almost 50 percent. The new profits will come mainly from growth in emerging markets and, to a lesser extent, the India. Thailand, Japan, and South Korea will be stagnant in terms of profit growth.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Uncoated Paint Protection Film market. Moreover, the study also covers an Uncoated Paint Protection Film market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market

Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market, By Product Type

• Transparent Paint Protection Film

• Premium Self-Healing Film

Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market, By Application Type

• Automotive Industry

• Electronics and Electrical Industry

• Aerospace and Defence Industry

• Other Industries

Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market

• 3M Company

• Argotec

• Avery Denison

• Eastman

• Hexis SA

• Orafol

• PremiumShield

• XPEL

• Vanzetti

• Solar Gard

• SunTek Films

• Paint Shield

• Proshield

• StarShield Solutions

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Uncoated Paint Protection Film Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Uncoated Paint Protection Film Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Uncoated Paint Protection Film Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Uncoated Paint Protection Film Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Uncoated Paint Protection Film by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Uncoated Paint Protection Film Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

