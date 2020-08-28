Global Agricultural Sprayer Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Capacity, Farm Size, Usage, Crop Type, Technology, and Region.

Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.81 % during a forecast period.

Agricultural disinfectants are venomous chemicals widely utilized on crops and livestock to prevent against a range of microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, and virus. Agricultural disinfectants are available in a number of forms includes water sanitizing, aerial, powder, granular, and liquid.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing need for crop protection with growing population is expected to create an opportunities in the global agricultural disinfectant market. Increasing importance on the improvement of the effectiveness and quality of agricultural disinfectants through research and development is also responsible factor for the growth of the global agricultural disinfectant market. Furthermore, high amount of price of disinfectants and the dearth of alertness relating to the disinfectants among farmers are limiting the growth in the global agricultural disinfectant market.

The usage of antibiotics for healthy animals in the food industry and by farmers has been banned by WHO to efficiently reduce antibiotic resistance in humans. These are the reasons, which stops the usage of antibiotics by the farmers and the animal industry. Disinfectants are the suitable substitute for the antibiotics, which is expected to dominate the global agricultural disinfectant market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by form, type, end-user, application and region and, project the global agricultural disinfectant market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global agricultural disinfectant market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The liquid formulation is expected to grow at the high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Liquid agricultural disinfectants offers the benefits such as low cost, less visible on the treated surfaces, and can be applied easily. These are the factors, which are expected to increase product demand.

The global agricultural disinfectant market report represents data points for several countries across multiple regions, namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. By regional analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global agricultural disinfectant market. The growth in the market is attributed to the growing population, increase in disposable incomes, rapid urbanization and an upsurge demand for quality meat products are expected to increase demand for agricultural disinfectants. Asia-Pacific has a high advance potential for agricultural disinfectants owing to numerous emerging countries such as China and India. Additionally, factors like increasing adoption and implementation of advanced animal husbandry practices to mend the health and sanitation of the animals, upsurge the crop quality, and increase the productivity of crops drive the growth of the agricultural disinfectants market in this region.

Data collection and base year analysis of the global agricultural disinfectant market is done using data collection modules. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and comprehensible models. The market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market, which are covered in the report. To know more information about the report please drop down the enquiry to Maximize Market Research Private Limited.

Scope of the Report for Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market

Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market, By Type

• Hypochlorites & halogens

• Quaternary ammonium compounds & phenols

• Oxidizing agents & aldehydes

• Others

Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market, By Form

• Liquid

• Powder

• Others

Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market, By End User

• Livestock farms

• Agricultural farms

Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market, By Application

• Surface

• Aerial

• Water sanitizing

Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Agricultural Disinfectant Market

• The Chemours Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Nufarm Limited

• Zoetis

• Stepan Company

• Neogen Corporation

• FINK TEC GmbH

• Thymox Technology

• Entaco NV

• Quat-Chem Ltd

• Shijiazhuang Jiuding Animal Pharmaceutical

• LANXESS

• Shandong Daming

