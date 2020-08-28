Global Green Building Materials Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, End Use, Application, and Region.

Global Green Building Materials Market was valued US$ 198.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 480.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.68 % during a forecast period.

Green buildings are also referred to sustainable buildings or green construction are buildings, which make usage of environment-friendly and resource-efficient processes for their designing, construction, maintenance, renovation.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing health concerns among people, raising awareness towards environment safety, and increasing demand for efficient energy usage is projected to drive the growth of the global green building materials market during the forecast period. The green buildings offer many benefits as compared to conventional buildings like efficient technology practice, easy maintenance, better air quality, water and energy efficiency, and high return on investment. These building also helps to deliver temperature moderation, waste reduction, water conservation, and enhanced physical and mental health of the inhabitants. These factors are expected to boost the global green building materials market growth.

Insulation is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to great levels of energy conservation. Growing construction activities in the residential and commercial sectors across the globe are expected to boost the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Roofing segment has emerged as the second largest application. The rising popularity of non-toxic recycled rubber roofing owing to superior properties like weather-resistance and superior durability is expected to increase the demand for in green building materials in roofing applications.

The Non-residential Buildings are expected to lead the global green building materials market. The non-residential buildings segment contains commercial & office, institutional, industrial, hospitality. Green building materials inhibit the usage of toxic paints containing lead, in turn enhancing indoor air quality. The green building material offers features like low maintenance cost, low operating cost, and low water requirements, which is expected to increase its demand in the non-residential buildings applications.

The North-America held a significant share for green building materials followed by Asia-Pacific. The reason was attributed to the rising need for energy saving construction buildings, government & non-government rules for energy efficiency practices and growing consumer awareness regarding environmental. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in global green building materials. Increasing the residential construction sector in the region is one of the key drivers in the green building materials market. The climate change, coupled with growing infrastructure development in the economies, increasing awareness about the green building material is expected to increase the demand for green building materials in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global green building materials market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global green building materials market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Green Building Materials Market

Global Green Building Materials Market, By Product

• Structural

• Exterior

o Windows

o Roofing

o Doors

o Siding

• Interior

o Floorings

o Insulation

• Building Systems

• Solar Products

• Others

Global Green Building Materials Market, By End Use

• Framing

• Insulation

• Roofing

• Exterior Siding

• Interior Finishing

• Others

Global Green Building Materials Market, By Application

• Residential Buildings

• Non-residential Buildings

o Commercial & Office

o Institutional

o Industrial

o Hospitality & Leisure

o Others

Global Green Building Materials Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Green Building Materials Market

• Alumasc Group Plc.

• Binderholz gmbh

• Amvic Building Systems

• Bauder Ltd.

• BASF Se

• Interface, Inc.

• Owens Corning

• Forbo international s.a.

• Kingspan group plc.

• Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.

• Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

• Cold Mix Manufacturing Corp.

• GE Sealants and Adhesives, Inc.

• National Fiber Technology, LLC

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• Green Build Products (I) Pvt. Ltd.

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Soben International Eco Ltd.

• Green Fiber, LLC

• Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Reward Wall Systems, Inc.

• Sika AG

• Structurlam Products Ltd.

• Sunlight Electrical Pte Ltd

• Techno Green PVC Pvt. Ltd.

• ZinCo USA, Inc.

