Global Decorative Concrete Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, End Use and Geography.

Global Decorative Concrete Market was valued US$ 9.20 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 14.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.12 % during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24040

Concrete is the most commonly used material for construction across the world. Decorative concrete is a regular concrete with additional touch of exclusive coloring, patterns, or finishes.

Growing residential and commercial infrastructure projects, per capita income of the consumers are the factors, which are increasing demand from construction engineering is a supplementary advantage to the growth for decorative concrete. Additionally, rising private non-residential expenditure such as hotels are also expected to contribute significant growth in the market. An upsurge in renovation & remodelling and restructuring activities is expected to influence positively on the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high initial cost is hampering the growth of the market.

Decorative concrete is becoming popular owing to its properties such as its extremely durable nature, easy way to maintain and long life span. Some of the many key players in the decorative concrete market have strong opportunity owing to increasing demand and rapid growth of concrete in the end use applications.

Stamped Concrete segment is expected to dominate the decorative concrete market owing to new residential construction and commercial projects. Stamped concrete is incessant concrete surface, which can be molded or marked to appear individual pavers, bricks, stone, or even wood. It is widely used in outside applications such as pool decks, driveways & sidewalks, and patios. Stamped concrete offers the feature such as easy installation and higher strength.

Residential segment is expected to share maximum growth in the global decorative market. Growing population and urbanization, a shift in the populace in the urbanized areas, especially in developing nations are expected to boost demand for decorative material in residential application. This shift leads to a growing demand for homes and residential complexes. Furthermore, the commercial segment is projected to hold substantial growth in the decorative concrete market during the forecast period. Improved investment in new commercial constructions and renewal construction projects, upsurge demand for a commercial segment.

The floors segment is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the decorative concrete market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the numerous benefits offers by floors. Decorative concrete advances the visual appeal of the floors by imparting several textures, designs, patterns, and logos. Decorative concrete offers feature such as skid-resistant and high strength, which can withstand heavy foot traffic. These factors are increasing demand for decorative concrete in floor segment.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the decorative concrete market. In Asia-Pacific, China is projected as the main consumer for decorative concrete in 2017, followed by India. Increasing residential & non-residential construction sector industries is expected to lead the decorative concrete market. The population growth rate in developing countries such as India and China is expected to increase the demand for decorative concrete by 2030. The government funding to the infrastructure such as smart city projects in India for modifying the structure of cities is expected to lead the decorative concrete market in this region.

Key profiled and analysed in the global decorative market includes SE, PPG Industries, Inc., 3M Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company ,RPM International Inc. ,Huntsman International LLC, Parchem Construction Supplies, Lafargeholcim Ltd, UltraTech Cement Limited, The Euclid Chemical Company, Fosroc International, HeidelbergCement AG, Hexion Inc., Mapei S.p.A , McKnight Custom Concrete, Inc., Bomanite India, U.S. Concrete Inc., W.R.Grace & Co, Dex-O-Tex and Covestro AG

The Scope of the Report for Global Decorative Concrete Market

Global Decorative Concrete Market, By Type

• Stamped concrete

• Stained concrete

• Concrete overlays

• Colored concrete

• Polished concrete

• Epoxy coating

• Others

Global Decorative Concrete Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Decorative Concrete Market, By End Use

• Floors

• Driveways

• Walls

• Patio

• Others

Global Decorative Concrete Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Operating in Global Decorative Concrete Market

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Boral Limited

• CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sika AG

• BASF SE

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• 3M Company

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• RPM International Inc.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Parchem Construction Supplies

• Lafargeholcim Ltd

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• The Euclid Chemical Company

• Fosroc International

• HeidelbergCement AG

• Hexion Inc.

• Mapei S.p.A

• McKnight Custom Concrete, Inc.

• Bomanite India

• U.S. Concrete Inc.

• W.R.Grace & Co

• Dex-O-Tex

• Covestro AG

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-decorative-concrete-market/24040/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com