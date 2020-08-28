Global Helium Market- Industry analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 by Phase, Application, End Use Industry and Region

Global Helium Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of XX % during forecast.

Growing consumption in the electronics & semiconductors industry and increasing use in healthcare industry drives the market growth. Expensive extraction process and stringent government regulations concerning helium use hampers the growth of global helium market. In addition, growing electronics sector, especially in countries like China, Japan and South Korea, is further anticipated to steer growth in the global helium market in the forecast years.

Gas phase helium accounted for major share in global helium market. Gaseous helium is majorly employed in welding. It provides an inert gas shield to protect the weld zone from the external atmosphere. Liquid helium will gain a significant market share owing to its exponential use in healthcare application. Healthcare constitute major share of global helium market attributed to increasing application of helium for MRI and other application. Electronics usage of helium represent 15% of the market demand. Helium is a critical part of electronic supply chain.

Croygenics is major application segment with 28 % share. Helium is used as a super coolant for cryogenic applications such as magnet resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, particle accelerators, large hadron collider, superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID), electron spin resonance spectroscopy (ESR), superconducting magnetic energy storage (SMES). Pressurizing and purging is the second largest segment followed by welding and leak detection.

China signifies around 12% of the global helium demand. The industrialization of China and related GDP growth significant increase in the deployment of MRI’s, local MRI manufacturing and magnet filling drives significant growth, increased fibre optic and semiconductor production industry growth and relocation of plants from other countries to China. The USA is the world’s leading helium supplier with approximately 55% share of global supply in 2017, followed by Qatar with 32%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding helium market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in helium market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Helium Market

Global Helium Market, By Phase:

• Liquid

• Gas

Global Helium Market, By Application:

• Breathing Mixes

• Cryogenics

• Leak Detection

o Vacuum Testing

o Pressure Testing

• Pressurizing and Purging

• Welding

• Controlled Atmospheres

• Other

Global Helium Market, By End Industry:

• Aerospace & Aircraft

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Nuclear Power

• Healthcare

• Welding & Metal Fabrication

• Other

Global Helium Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

• Air Liquide

• Linde AG

• Praxair, Inc.

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

• Iwatani Corporation

• Gulf Cryo

• Messer Group

• Qatargas Operating Company Limited

• Global Gases

