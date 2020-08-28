Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Type, Pharmaceutical Type, Applications and Region.

Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a 9.7% CAGR during a forecast period.

Pharmaceutical inks are defined as an ingestible form of inks that are used on pharmaceuticals to designate vital information about the drug such as name and ingredients manufacturing location, and expiry date on pharmaceuticals. They are also used to print designs, logos, and colors on medicines. Additionally, these inks are used in interior and exterior packaging of medicines.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Pharmaceutical Inks with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Profitable growth of the packaging industry in current years will act as a driving factor for the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical inks market growth. The product is widely used in this region for printing on Pharmaceutical materials. Rise in flexible packaging industry due to their versatility to be used in pharmaceutical products for packaging will have a positive impact on product market growth in the forecasted period. The technological improvement in manufacturing process of pharmaceuticals also generates growth opportunities for the key manufacturers in the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market to offer competitive product offering and rise their customer base. Furthermore, an increase in disposable income and consumption of pharmaceuticals in China is relatively driven the growth of Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market. Increasing purchasing power along with the advent of e-commerce has increases the availability and usage of consumer product thus boosting the demand of Pharmaceutical inks market.

The report on Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market covers segments such as By Type, Pharmaceutical Type, Applications and Region. The Type segment includes Water-based, Solvent-based, Edible Inks and Others. Among the Type, the solvent-based segment register for noticeable share of the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market, due to, these inks are low cost and efficient to print. The Pharmaceutical Type segment is further sub-segmented into Solids, Semi-solids and Liquids. Among the Pharmaceutical Type, the liquids segment holds key share of the market, due to liquid pharmaceuticals require large amount of pharmaceutical inks for the application on larger surface area of packaging. In terms of Applications, which is segmented by Capsules, Interior Packaging and Exterior Packaging. Among the Applications, the exterior packaging segment creates dominant share of the market, because of the wide range of information that needs to be printed.

Based on regional segment, the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market is sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific. Increasing advancement of pharmaceutical inks in China will trigger the demand for Pharmaceutical Inks. China is the prominent consumer as well as manufacturer of pharmaceutical inks in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly with higher CAGR due to the increase in health awareness and rapid urbanization. The key manufactures in this region are emphasized on utilization of advanced technology and application of pharmaceutical inks. There are more than thousands of Pharmaceutical national and multinational units operating in the region which producing 98% of the local demands for drugs, which boosts the growth of Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market during forecast period.

Key players operating in the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market are Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Videojet Technologies Inc., Markem-Imaje, Sun Chemicals, Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd., DIC Group, Sensient Technologies, Colorcon, Fuzhou Obooc Technology, Nazdar Company and Independent Ink. Key manufacturers are emphasized on research and development in order to manufacture pharmaceutical inks using various printing technologies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Pharmaceutical Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

