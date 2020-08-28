Roofing Market – Global Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By Application and By Region.

Roofing Market was valued US$ 84.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the voltage calibrator market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during this period. Roofing is a necessity in construction and a primary barrier against natural elements such as rain, heat and other atmospheric condition. Roofing is the outer most layer of the building which holds great importance in the construction. Rise in the construction sector, rapid urbanization and remodeling innovations are the key drivers of the market.

Roofing market growth is depended on the construction sector. Major players in this market are focused on designing efficient roofing systems to ensure durable performance even in the harshest weather conditions.

By product type, bituminous roofing is a dominating segment followed by metal roofing. Bituminous roofing offers low cost. Bitumen has a high-tensile strength, excellent performance in the harsh environment condition also technically and aesthetically. Metal roofing is lightweight & portable, durability, low-maintenance, and energy-efficient, stylish look.

Based on the application, the residential segment will domineer the market over the forecast period because of growing residential construction. Private nonresidential spending, which comprises spending on roofing for office buildings, hospitals, and factories, typically lags behind residential construction and the general economy because of the long build times involved.

The Asia Pacific is followed by North America and European. China, Japan, and Korea are the largest consumers of roofing. Factors such as repairing and remodeling works being carried out in the Asia-Pacific region, along with the construction of new residential and commercial buildings have led to increased demand. China is leading the Asia Pacific roofing market.

Industry Update: In June 2019- Cameron Ashley Building Products has recently announced the opening of its new distribution center at Phoenix. This new location will be serving consumers in Flagstaff, Prescott, Tucson, Phoenix, and the neighboring local markets. It will proposal local inventory support, merchandising, marketing, and sales for sustained growth in insulation, roofing, and many other building materials in the latest market. Along with new opportunities, the new distribution center will also allow the company to upsurge its service to its clients present in the Southwest.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Roofing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Roofing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Roofing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Roofing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Roofing market Report:

Roofing market, By product type:

• Bituminous Roofing

• Metal Roofing

• Tile Roofing

Roofing market, By Application Type:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Non-commercial

Roofing market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Roofing market:

• Brass Monier Building Group

• Etex

• Saint-Gobain

• Wienerberger AG

• Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

• Atlas Roofing Corporation

• Duro-Last, Inc.

• Carlisle

• IKO Industries Ltd

• Firestone Building Products Company

• TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

• Royal Building Products

• Sika AG

• Garland Industries, Inc.

• ROCKWOOL International A/S

• American Hydrotech, Inc.

• Knauf Insulation

