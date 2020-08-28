Polyethylene Wax Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Process, by Type, by Application and by Geography

Polyethylene Wax Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.17 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Polyethylene wax is manufactured by use of ethylene

. Polyethylene wax are widely used as slip agent, mold release agent, dispersant and resin modifier in the plastic industry. They also are used to enhance printing inks characteristics such as glossiness and durability. Increasing demand from coatings and printing inks manufacturers is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Modification segment based on process is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth of polyethylene wax market. Through the polymerization process LDPE and HDPE waxes are obtained. These waxes are usually used as a lubricant for PVC processing and an additive in the water based emulsion to improve rub, slip and scratch resistance.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Polyethylene wax market based on type has been segmented into low density polyethylene wax, high density polyethylene wax, oxidized polyethylene wax, micronized polyethylene wax and others. Oxidized polyethylene wax is expected to hold one of the largest market for polyethylene wax during the forecast period. They are used as lubricants for PVC processing and dispersing agents for polar master batches. Polyethylene wax for ink & coating application is largely used by end-user and it is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Polyethylene wax is used as an additive in the ink & coating industry to improve scratch resistance, glossiness and durability.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for polyethylene wax during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand in the emerging economies, such as China, India and other Southeast Asian countries are driving the market growth.

Scope of the Polyethylene Wax Market Report:

Polyethylene wax market, by Process:

• Polymerization

• Modification

• Thermal cracking

• Others

Polyethylene wax market, by Type:

• Low Density Polyethylene Wax

• High Density Polyethylene Wax

• Oxidized Polyethylene Wax

• Micronized Polyethylene Wax

• Others

Polyethylene wax market, by Application:

• Plastic Processing

• Hot-melt Adhesive

• Ink & Coating

• Others

Polyethylene wax market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Polyethylene Wax Market:

• BASF (Germany)

• Clariant International (Switzerland)

• Trecora Resources (US)

• Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

• Honeywell International (US)

• SCG Group (Thailanad)

• Innospec (US)

• The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

• Euroceras (Poland)

• Westlake Chemical Corporation (US)

