Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Product, Application, and Region.

Alcohol ethoxylates (AE) are a major class of non-ionic surfactants which are usually used in laundry detergents and to a lesser extent in household cleaners, cosmetics, agriculture, institutional and industrial cleaners, and in textile, paper, oil, and other process industries. Alcohol ethoxylates (AEs) are part of the alcohol alkoxylates class which also contains alcohol propoxylates and butoxylates. Alcohol ethoxylates are a class of nonionic surfactants that have a hydrophobic alkyl chain attached via an ether linkage to hydrophilic ethylene oxide (EO) chain.

Alcohol ethoxylates have emulsifying properties and a cooling effect on the skin this helps in cleansing skin and hair. Moreover, it will increase its application in personal care products in the forecast period. It can also increase the shelf life of personal care products and owing to its low foaming property. As a result, manufacturers increasingly use alcohol ethoxylates in cosmetics such as lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyeliners, mascara, and foundations which will boost the growth prospects of this market in the forecast period. Alcohol ethoxylates used as a wetting agent in textile and cosmetics industries and waxes which improves the stability characteristic of wax emulsion thereby for product consumption.

The demand of alcohol ethoxylates can be seen in the healthcare sector as growing use of low rinse and rinse free detergents. Growing consumption of detergents in industrial and residential sectors and demand for biodegradable surfactants are expected to propel the market over the forecast period.

Based on product, the Fatty alcohol ethoxylates segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates (FAE) are transparent liquid substance and fatty alcohol polyglycol ethers which are made from ethylene oxide and fatty alcohol which are majorly used in personal care products, detergents like shampoo, as well as for textile and leather industry. Fatty alcohol ethoxylates have significant ingredients which are rapidly expanding industrial & institutional cleaning industry. These products have excellent properties such as cleansing and low rinse that are essential for improving the detergent quality. The demand for such products used in I&I cleaning is slated to increase exponentially over the forecast period driven by concerns regarding waste management by the industrial sector.

In terms of application, the emulsifiers segment accounts for the highest share in terms of revenue in the global market. Due to high stabilizing characteristics of oil-water emulsions provided by the products, the demand for the alcohol ethoxylates is expected to register the increase in growth of the market. The emulsifying agent is the compound or substances that acts as a stabilizer for emulsion and prevent liquids that usually don’t mix with from separating. Surfactants are the emulsifier which lowers the surface tension between the liquids. The use of lecithin in the emulsion can be seen in the food industry because the hydrophobic end dissolves both in oil and water, results in emulsion to stay for a longer time.

The industry for in North America is expected to grow on account of the rising demand for alcohol ethoxylates and their segment. Growing consumption of industrial and residential cleaners in the region driven by the large numbers of manufacturers is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Whereas the Europe market accounts the highest shares in 2017, driven by the high adoption levels of the products coupled with the presence of a highly developed industrial sector. In the developing economies, the demand for front loading washing machine is expected to drive the demand for detergents leading to growth.

The Scope of the Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market:

Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market, by Product:

• Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates

• Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates

• Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates

• Others

Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market, by Application:

• Emulsifier

• Dispersing Agent

• Wetting agent

• Others

Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market, by End-user:

• Cleaning

• Metalworking

• Textile Processing

• Paper Processing

• Agrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market:

• BASF SE

• Huntsman Corporation

• Clariant AG

• Stepan Company

• Shell Chemicals

• Sasol Ltd

• Ineos Group

• Arkema S

• Mitsui Chemicals

• India Glycols

• The Dow Chemical Company

