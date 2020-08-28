Global Air Handling Units Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Capacity, Application and Region.

Global Air Handling Units Market was valued US$ 8.40 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.50 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.84 % during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/52117

Air Handling Units is an integrated unit, which consists of equipment like filters, air-control dampers, heating/cooling coils, and others. The AHU is constructed in a frame structure with the material of galvanized steel, aluminium or related alloys. The prime purpose behind the usage of air handling units is to collect and mix the outdoor air with the indoor circulating air. Some of the key innovative components and concepts like direct-drive fans, energy recovery, condensate gathering from cooling units, fan arrays, UCV lights are introduced in the air-handling units market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Continuous advancement in air handling unit technologies, the rapid expansion of the end-user industries like food & beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries and growth in the infrastructure projects are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the market.

The Air handling units are usually found in medium to large commercial and residential buildings, which are located in the basement, on the roof or the floors of a building. The commercial application segment is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global air handling units market and also projected to grow at a XX% CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in adoption of the air handling units in the commercial application areas like healthcare and educational institutions, manufacturing and industrial buildings, offices and retail stores are expected to boost the growth in the market. Growth in the population, urbanization, steady economic condition of modern building systems is increasing the deployment of air handling units.

Packaged air handling units are expected to contribute significant share in the global air handling units market. The significant share in the market is attributed to the superior size of packaged units and demand for the AHU unit in residential construction. Furthermore, the less than air handling units 5,000 m3/h capacity is expected to dominate the global air handling units market during the forecast period. The demand for small capacity air handling units is growing in the residential sector because of the requirements of small premises. The rapid expansion of the construction in the residential sector is expected to boost the adoption of the 5,000 m3/h capacity air handling units.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global air handling units market. The leading position in the market can be attributed to the high economic growth rate and heavy investments across various sectors like pharmaceutical, building & construction, hospitals, data centers, and R&D laboratories. Additionally, initiatives taken by numerous governments for the inflow of foreign investments to support domestic demand are expected to share significant growth in the market.

The global air handling unit market is experiencing significant growth because of the presence of several large key players with diversified operations. A recent development in building design and a rise in focus on the energy efficiency of building structures have created opportunities for air handling unit key players to expand their presence in the market. Some of the prominent key players are focusing on innovative products to create their robust presence in the market. For instance, in 2019, VTS Group launched VENTUS S-type (SVS), which is a new generation air handling unit. It is a 40mm double-skin casing along with superior efficiency in terms of energy and performance.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Air Handling Units Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Air Handling Units Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Air Handling Units Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Air Handling Units Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Air Handling Units Market

Global Air Handling Units Market, By Type

• Packaged

• Modular

• Custom

• DX Integrated

• Low Profile (Ceiling)

• Rooftop Mounted

• Others

Global Air Handling Units Market, By Capacity

• ≤ 5000 m3/h

• 5001–15000 m3/h

• 15001–30000 m3/h

• 30001–50000 m3/h

• ≥ 50001 m3/h

Global Air Handling Units Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Air Handling Units Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Air Handling Units Market

• GEA Group AG

• Systemair AB

• Flakt Woods Group

• Novenco AS

• Euroclima SPA

• VTS Grou

• Ciat Group

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Carrier Corporation

• Trane Inc.

• Johnson Controls, Inc.

• Trox GmbH

• Lennox International Inc.

• Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

• Sabiana SPA

• Wolf GmbH

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-air-handling-units-market/52117/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com