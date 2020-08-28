Global Aerospace Foam Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Material, by Application, by Region

Global Aerospace Foam Market was valued US$ 4.60 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period. Global Aerospace Foam market is segmented by material, by application and by region.

Global Aerospace Foam market is segmented by material, by application and by region. Aerospace Foam market is segmented into Polyurethane Foams, Metal Foams, Polyethylene Foams, Melamine Foams and Others. Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Commercial Aircraft are application segment of Aerospace Foam market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Aerospace foams are materials used for cushioning and insulation in aircrafts owing to their excellent properties, such as durability, tensile strength, and rigidness. Aerospace foams, such as polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic, and metal foam, provide superior insulation in varied temperature ranges and reduce air leakage.

Global Aerospace foams Market, by Region

The polyurethane foam has witnessed the major traction in 2016, owing to its excellent durability and acoustic insulation properties. Polyethylene foams have excellent chemical and thermal resistance, which have increased its demand in aircraft applications.

The high projected growth of the military aircraft manufacturing industry will further boost the growth prospects for the aerospace foam market in the coming years. Commercial aircrafts will grow rapidly owing to continuously rising air passenger traffic across the globe.

The aerospace foams market in North-America is one of the biggest consumers across the globe which is expected to continue in the near future. It accounted for a share of more than 40.18% of the total market size in terms of volume in 2017. Rapid industrial expansion and availability of raw materials are expected to boost the demand for aerospace foam in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific, such as China and India.

Key players profiled and analysed in the report

BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, ARMACELL, Boyd Corporation, Evonik Industries, Rogers Corporation, SABIC Innovative Plastics, General Plastics Manufacturing Company, Zetofoams Plc, ERG Materials, Aerospace Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corporation, Aerofoam Industries, Technifab Inc., Mueller, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, UFP Technologies, Solvay, Recticel, DOW are key players included in the Global Aerospace foams market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Aerospace foams Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Aerospace foams Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Aerospace foams Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aerospace foams Market the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Aerospace Foam Market:

Global Aerospace foams Market, by Material

• Polyurethane Foams

• Metal Foams

• Polyethylene Foams

• Melamine Foams

• Others

Global Aerospace foams Market, by Application

• Military Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Commercial Aircraft

Global Aerospace foams Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in Global Aerospace Foam Market:

• BASF SE

• Huntsman Corporation

• ARMACELL

• Boyd Corporation

• Evonik Industries

• Rogers Corporation

• SABIC Innovative Plastics

• General Plastics Manufacturing Company

• Zetofoams Plc

• ERG Materials

• Aerospace Corporation

