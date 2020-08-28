India Onshore Wind Energy Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Power Capacity, Wind Capacity, End-Use, Application, Grid Connectivity and Region.

India Onshore Wind Energy Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a 42.1% CAGR during a forecast period.

Wind power is the electricity produced from the wind energy which is transformed into electrical energy with the support of rotors and generators. Subsequently, the growth of renewables is higher in the present scenario, wind energy is increasing attention from power generators. Wind energy has ability to produce a maximum capacity of electricity than other renewable sources. Wind farms and wind parks are generated to improve the wind energy to the higher and produce around 6 to 8 MW of power.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of regional markets for India Onshore Wind Energy with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

India onshore wind market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace in 2018, the key reasons being amplified context of energy supply, and demand and increasing demand for renewable energy in electricity generation. For example, Government of India has set a determined target of attaining 175 GW of renewable power capacity in the country by 2022 of which 60 GW to derive from wind. Also, the country has set an objective of having 40% of its installed electric capacity driven by non-fossil-fuel origins by 2030. Wind energy being clean energy has to play a crucial role in achieving these goals to meet the challenges of climate change. In addition, the wind electric generator technology has developed very promptly, which will boost the growth of onshore wind energy market in the country. Also, all the key global players in this sector have their presence in the country and 50 different models of wind turbines are being manufactured by more than 20 different companies in India, through joint ventures under licensed manufacture, branches of foreign companies, and Indian companies with their individual technology. Development of onshore wind energy generate the opportunity in wind energy sector such as, for each MW capacity around 5 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs will create during the first year for manufacturing, construction and installation and around 1.2 FTE jobs will create for 20 years for O&M activities. The Government encourages wind energy sector in the country through financial incentives such as accelerated depreciation, compromise in custom duty on certain machineries of wind electric generators and loan from Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) & other financial institutions. Furthermore, 100 percent FDI through automatic route is permitted in the renewable energy sector including wind energy sector. These factors are amplifying the growth of onshore wind energy market in India.

The report on India Onshore Wind Energy Market covers segments such as By Power Capacity, Wind Capacity, End-Use, Application, Grid Connectivity and Region. On the basis of Power Capacity, the market is segmented into <500 KW, 500 KW to 2 MW, and >2 MW. The wind towers generating >2 MW, hold a XX% market share of India Onshore Wind Energy Market due to adaptation of new technologies which are capable to generate high wind energy. Based on the Wind Capacity, the market is segmented into high wind speed, medium wind speed, and low wind speed. Among these, the high wind speed projects are anticipated to lead the market as there are turbines, which operate individually and generate power of around 2.3 MW. On the basis of End-Use, the market is segmented into Utilities, Hybrid power, Commercial & Industrial, and others. Utilities are the major shareholder due to rising demand for electricity from the various nations.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into system stability, peak power management, frequency response, demand response, and power storage. With growing demand of electricity in peak hours and peak seasons, the demand is satisfied by the electricity produced by onshore wind farms and hence peak power management application is estimated to lead the market. On the basis of Grid Connectivity, the market is segmented into off-grid and on-grid.

Based on regional segment, the India Onshore Wind Energy Market is sub-segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. South India is projected to hold protuberant shares of the India Onshore Wind Energy Market. South India led the India Onshore Wind Energy Market in 2018 due to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan have finalized regulations for intra-state transmission of wind power. North India, East and West India are also anticipated to witness noteworthy growth throughout forecast period. The rising concern for clean energy together with stringent regulations for conventional power generation, boost the growth in these regions.

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time. For example, Gansu Wind Farm of China has the capacity to produce 6.8 MW of power. Improvement in the wind turbine sector is shaping the onshore wind energy scenario with focus on Leveled Cost of electricity. Siemens has come up with a direct drive concept of wind energy, which has fewer components and consequently cuts down the costs of maintenance.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Onshore Wind Energy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Onshore Wind Energy Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Onshore Wind Energy Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Onshore Wind Energy Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Onshore Wind Energy Market

India Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Power Capacity

• < 500 KW • 500 KW to 2 MW • > 2 MW

India Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Wind Capacity

• High Wind Speed

• Medium Wind Speed

• Low Wind Speed

India Onshore Wind Energy Market, By End-Use

• Utilities

• Hybrid Power

• Commercial & Industrial

• Others

India Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Application

• System Stability

• Peak Power Management

• Frequency Response

• Demand Response

• Power Storage

India Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Grid Connectivity

• Off-grid

• On-grid

India Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Region

• North India

• South India

• East India

• West India

Key players operating in the India Onshore Wind Energy Market

• ReGen Powertech Pvt. Ltd.

• Wind World India Ltd.

• Orient Green Power Ltd

• Indowind Energy Limited

• GE Wind Energy Ltd.

• Inox Wind

• Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Ltd.

• RRB Energy

• Siemens AG

• Envision energy

• General Electric Wind Energy

• Suzlon

• Vestas Wind System A/S

• Enercon GmbH

• Mitsubishi Power Systems

• Nordex S.E.

• Repower

• Gazelle Wind Turbines

• Clipper Wind Power

