Global Vinyl Ester Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, End Use, and Region.

Global Vinyl Ester Market was valued at US$ 906.04 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1289.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.17 % during a forecast period.

The major growth drivers for vinyl ester market are growing infrastructural investments, increase in request for corrosion resistance materials followed by rehabilitation of old and new infrastructural projects. Growing environmental awareness has also resulted in the improved use of vinyl ester in various FGD applications. In addition, increasing use of vinyl ester in railways and mass transit are other factors boosting the request of this market during the forecast period. Trend shows that growing application of vinyl ester in pipes & tanks in various end-use industries that includes water & wastewater and chemicals is also expected to propel the growth of vinyl ester globally. Increasing application in marine industry is another factor bolstering the market development and hence manufacturers are focusing on developing new vinyl ester products for marine applications.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on end use segment, the pipes & tanks segment are expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. Vinyl ester is used in high-temperature formulations, like chemical storage vessels and chemical reactors. It is also used in electro-refining tanks and as topcoats for metal containers.

Based on type segment, Bisphenol A vinyl ester resins are used in a host of chemical applications and FGD processes because of their corrosion resistance property. The marine industry mostly uses vinyl ester resins as barrier coats, gel coats, and in the main composite body of ships.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for vinyl ester during the forecast period, because of the high request from the various industries in China, like water & wastewater treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical, food processing, and transportation. Environmental regulations on harmful emissions have also increased the demand for FGD systems, which use vinyl ester linings for protection from corrosion.

The report offers a complete assessment of the market. It does so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. The examination report serves as a source of study and information for every surface of the market, including but not incomplete to regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Vinyl Ester Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Vinyl Ester market.

Scope of Global Vinyl Ester Market

Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Type

• Bisphenol A

• Novolac

• Brominated Fire Retardant

• Elastomer Modified

• Others

Global Vinyl Ester Market, by End Use

• Pipes & Tanks

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• FGD & Precipitators

• Building & Construction

• Land Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Global Vinyl Ester Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Vinyl Ester Market

• Ashland

• Interplastic Corporation

• Reichhold

• Sino Polymer Co.,

• Swancor Holding

• AOC

• Showa Denko

• Polynt

• Aliancys

• Scott Bader Company

• Allnex

• Hexion

• Poliya Composite Resins and Polymers

• DIC Material

• Nivitex Fibreglass and Resins

• Changzhou Tianma Group

• Mechemco

• Ece Boya Kimya

• Andara

• Orca Composites

• Polymer Products (Phil.)

• Refnol Oil Refineries

• Satyen Polymers

• ITW Spraycore

• WEE Tee Tong Chemicals

• Pliogrip Resins & Chemicals

• Crest Composites and Plastics

• Revex Plasticizers

• Resoltech

• Protective Industrial Polymers

• Helios Group

• Advance Coatings

• Arjay Technologies

• Boytek.

