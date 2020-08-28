Global Allantoin Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Allantoin Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.1 % during forecast period.

Rise in distribution channels, the growing popularity of social media for marketing, and increased purchasing power is expected to drive the global cosmetics industry over the projected period. Growing consumption of cosmetics like lipsticks, lip ointments, hand and body creams, shaving products, sun and after-sun care products, face and baby wipes, baby and foot powders, acne products, antiperspirants and deodorants, and diaper rash creams are estimated to drive the global allantoin market.

Additionally, increased support from the U.S. FDA, REACH, and European Commission for the utilization of allantoin as an ingredient in pharmaceutical and cosmetic products is expected to be a favourable factor for market growth over in upcoming years. However, allantoin when used orally can cause liver damage. This may act as a restraint to the allantoin market globally.

In 2018, cosmetic grade segment accounted for the major chunk of the global allantoin market size, Increasing consumer awareness towards personal wellbeing along with growing disposable income are some of the positive growth pointers for the cosmetic sector globally.

Personal care products are projected to grow at the XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Skincare products comprises of face creams, hand and body lotions, sun care products and facial treatment products, while the hair care treatment market includes shampoos and conditioners among others. Changing lifestyle and rise in disposable income of consumers, particularly in emerging economies like China, India and Brazil is expected to drive the personal care industry. Thereby augmenting the demand for allantoin worldwide. Factors like instance hectic lifestyle and pollution damage on human health and skin are playing their role in increased consumption of allantoin based skin and hair products.

The Asia Pacific dominated the industry in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for XX% of the allantoin market share. Along with the increasing consumer disposable income and changing lifestyle the regional pharmaceutical sector will witness substantial demand owing to the pharmaceutical manufacturers shifting focus towards establishing their production facilities in India and China. Thus strenghthning the allantoin market size in this region.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America might observe prominent gains over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumer spending on personal care products such as skin care creams, eye drops, and nutraceutical substances.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Allantoin Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritize their efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Allantoin Market.

Scope of the Global Allantoin Market

Global Allantoin Market, by Type

• Cosmetic Grade

• Industrial Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Allantoin Market, by Application

• Personal Care Products

• Medicine Products

• Industrial Application

• Other

Global Allantoin Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Allantoin Market

• Ashland

• Clariant

• Jinyuan Lide Chem

• Sealong

• Suntime Chem

• Tenglong Chem

• Weifang Lvpu

• China Bluestar

• Jinyimeng Group

• Merck KGaA

• WeylChem

• Allan Chemicals Corporation

• Rita Corporation

• Lubon Industry Co. Ltd.

• EMD Performance Materials Corporation

• Akema Fine Chemicals

• Lisbon industry

• Sunwell Chemicals

• Luotian Guanghui Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Huanghua Suntime Chemicals Industry Co. Ltd.

• BIOSYNTH

• AN PharmaTech

• Zhanhua Jinyuan Lide Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

