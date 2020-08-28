Global Algaecides Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Type, Form, Application, and Region.

Global Algaecides Market was valued at US$ 1.90 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.15 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.19 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Algaecides market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Algaecides market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Algaecides are the biocides, used to kill and prevent the growth of algae. Algaecide is gaining prosperous in the global market from last few decades owing to its algal control property also algae blooms in the marine coastlines, freshwater lakes, or estuaries. Algae yield toxins as it blooms in water, which is reflected dangerous for freshwater and marine environments, and for humans. The action of an algae can be selective as well as non-selective. The selectivity of an algaecide depends upon aspects such as water chemistry, quantity of application product formulation, and the species to be preserved.

There has been a growth in the use of algaecides for agricultural purposes during the few decades and is likely to increase in the forecast period as well due to the rise in better agricultural practices across the world. Algaecides used for agricultural purposes need to be registered and approved by governments so that the chances of its harmful effects are reduced. High efficiency and ease of use and increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels are the major drivers for the algaecides market during the forecast period. Whereas regulatory issues and aquatic pesticide monitoring is the restraining factor of the market. Nevertheless, highly efficient and innovative algaecide formulations may open up new growth opportunities in the global market.

Based on type the algaecides is segmented into different types, among them copper sulfate holds the largest share in the global market. The larger demand of copper sulfate in the wastewater treatment attributed to its effectiveness against all the species of algae.

Based on form, granular segment accounts the largest CAGR based on its effectiveness and higher penetration in the algal cells during the forecast period.

In terms of application, aquaculture segment is projected to be dominating the market with a potential growth over the estimated period. Aquaculture is the largest application because of the organized development of aquaculture in both freshwater and marine areas for maintaining water quality.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market between 2016 and 2026. It was also the largest regional market for algaecides in 2017. Nutrient pollution, leads to algal blooms is one of the critical, costly, and challenging environmental problems which is extensive in North America. Therefore, with the aid of efficient infrastructure, government initiatives, and innovations resulting from research & development, the algaecides market is expected to grow at the highest rate in this region.

The Scope of Global Algaecides Market:

Global Algaecides Market, by Type:

• Copper Sulfate

• Chelated Copper

• Quaternary ammonium compounds

• Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide

• Others

Global Algaecides Market, by Form:

• Granular crystal

• Liquid

• Pellet

Global Algaecides Market, by Application:

• Surface water treatment

• Aquaculture

• Sports & recreational centers

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Algaecides Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Algaecides Market:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Nufarm Limited

• Lonza Group AG

• UPL Limited

• SePRO Corporation

• Waterco Limited

• BioSafe Systems

• Airmax, Inc.

• Oreq Corporation

