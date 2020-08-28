Global Extruded Plastics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, End User and Region.

Global Extruded Plastics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period.

/>

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33035

The extruded plastics are widely used in packaging of food & beverages, consumer goods as well as medical products. The growing working population, high disposable income, and the changing lifestyle trend have resulted in an increased demand for packaged food, are some of the drivers fueling the demand for extruded plastics across the globe. Another major driver of the global extruded plastics market is their use in construction for cables, pipes, cladding panels, windows, and insulation materials, among others. This is credited to the lightweight, strong, and durability of the plastic products. The increasing investment in the infrastructural development across the developed as well as the developing regions is projected to increase the number of construction activities across the world, which in turn, will drive the demand for extruded plastics in upcoming years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the high cost of plastic extrusion machine hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological developments and design advancements offer remunerative opportunities for the plastic extrusion machine industry.

Electrical & Electronics is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in global demand for extruded plastics from the e-commerce industry and constant technological advancements in electronic goods. Extruded plastics are extensively used in electrical & electronics in appliances, electrical components and accessories, and consumer electronic goods, among others.

Low-Density Polyethylene segment dominated the extruded plastics market in 2018. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for flexible plastics packaging in food & beverage products, as it is a food-grade material. Low-density polyethene is among the most versatile flexible packaging materials that can be formulated for many packaging applications like bags, pouches, and wraps.

The APAC region dominated the global extruded plastics market in 2018. The product market is likely to show significant growth in the APAC, particularly in India, China and Japan, because of the fast-paced industrialization, elevating infrastructural standards and e-commerce boom in this region. The worldwide demand for packaging from the e-commerce segment for goods handling, when in transit, has accelerated the extruded plastics market growth. Additionally, the power & lighting and electronics & telecommunication segment is on the rise in developed regions like Europe and North America, which is also seen to boost the overall product demand.

A recent development in the extruded plastics market: In December 2017, SABIC started new polypropylene extrusion facility in Geleen (Netherlands), to surge the production of its polypropylene products and next-generation polypropylene copolymers, to meet the demand for new lightweight applications in end-use industries like packaging, appliances, automotive, and healthcare.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Extruded Plastics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Extruded Plastics Market.

Scope of the Global Extruded Plastics Market

Global Extruded Plastics Market, By Type

• Low Density Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• High Density Polyethylene

• Polystyrene

• Others

Global Extruded Plastics Market, By End User

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Consumer Goods

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Global Extruded Plastics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Extruded Plastics Market

• Formosa Plastics Group

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

• Sigma Plastics Group

• JM Eagle

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• AEP Industries Inc.

• The DOW Chemical Company

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

• Exxonmobil Chemical Company

• Engineered Profiles LLC

• Bemis Company, Inc.

• Arkema S.A.

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-extruded-plastics-market/33035/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com