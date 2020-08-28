Global Composites Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Fiber Type, Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, End-User, and Region

Global Composites Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 157.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/34243

Rising expenditure on construction developments such as smart city and architectural buildings along with escalating cover the resources are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the subsequent shift of the automotive industry towards lightweight components to increase fuel efficiency is propelling the composites market growth.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the increase of the market from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the fiber type, the glass fiber composites segment held the dominant XX% market share in 2018. There is an improved demand for glass fiber composites in the atmosphere, automotive, and owing to their lightweight, weather-resistant quality, high inherent strength, and selection in surface textures accessible by them. As the demand for glass fiber composites is increasing across the domain.

By resin type, thermoset composites segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The thermoset composites market is expected to observe a significant growth in the forecast period. These products are generally derived from carbon or glass and incorporated with resins including vinyl esters, phenolic or epoxies. The composites made with the addition of thermosets are robust and possess great exhaustion strength.

North America accounted for the largest XX % market share during the forecast period. These countries have invested significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities. The automotive hypervisor market in North America is highly competitive, as countries such as the US and Canada are focused on R&D and innovation. These countries are early adopters of technologies in various verticals. The US and Canada are also the top countries in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries, such as transportation and developed.

The Asia-Pacific is the second-largest region is the consumer of composites across the globe. The collective use of composites in the aerospace and transportation submissions is the major dynamic driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific composites market. Moreover, the company of major manufacturers of carbon fibers, developing an economy, and rapid growth in the region are also driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific composites market.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Composites Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Composites Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Composites Market.

Scope of the Global Composites Market

Global Composites Market, By Fiber Type

• Carbon Fiber Composites

• Glass Fiber Composites

• Others

Global Composites Market, By Resin Type

• Thermoset Composites

• Thermoplastic Composites

Global Composites Market, By Manufacturing Process

• Layup Process

• Filament Winding Process

• Injection Molding Process

• Pultrusion Process

• Compression Molding Process

• Resin Transfer Molding Process

• Others

Global Composites Market, By End-User

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Wind Energy

• Electrical & Electronics

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Pipes & Tanks

• Marine

• Others

Global Composites Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Composites Market

• Teijin Limited

• Toray Industries

• Owens Corning

• PPG Industries

• Huntsman Corporation

• Hexcel Corporation

• E. I. DuPont Nemours & Co.

• Faurecia

• Performance Composites Inc.

• Enduro Composites

• APPLIED POLERAMIC INC.

• KINECO

• Creative Composites Ltd.

• HITCO Carbon Composites

• Quadrant Group of Companies

• Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co.

• BGF Industries

• FACC AG

• Premium Aerotec

• Fokker Aerostructures

• COTESA GmbH

• Wethje Carbon Composites

• VELLO NORDIC AS

• Fiberdur GmbH & Co. KG

• Akiet B.V.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-composites-market/34243/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com