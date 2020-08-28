Global Laminating Adhesives Market – Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 by Technology, Resin, End Use and Region.

Global laminating adhesives market is projected to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2019 to US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast.



The increasing demand of low volatile organic compound and environmentally sustainable adhesives are a major driving factor of the global laminating adhesive market. Major end-user market of laminating adhesive such as automobiles construction, woodworking, transportation, footwear, and packaging has witnessed healthy growth thereby stimulating the global laminating adhesive market growth. Dynamic patterns in raw material prices of the laminating adhesive coupled with stringent environmental regulations by EPA and REACH (registration, evaluation, authorization, and restriction of chemicals), in the region namely Europe and North America poses a challenge for laminating adhesive market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The solvent-based segment is a major contributor of laminating adhesives market. Solvent-based laminating adhesives are used in a several of packaging applications in food, healthcare as they deliver high bonding performance and anti-contaminant factors. Laminating adhesives offers high bond strength, lower emission, lesser cure time, and less wastage this advantage drives the market for laminating adhesives.

Polyurethane is leading segment by type in the laminating adhesives market. R&D focus on developing special grades of polyurethane resins further accelerate the market. Polyurethane laminating adhesives are used to bond an astonishing variety of materials to create various type of laminated end product imaginable. PUR adhesives offer speedy and streamlined processing and curing moisture resistance, and heat and cold resistance.

Automotive & transportation segment is analyzed to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the laminating adhesives market during the forecast period attributed to increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, stringent regulations of environment protection authorities and use of safe high-quality products. Laminating adhesives are employed in body panels, fenders, grille opening reinforcement (GOR), heat shields, headlamp reflectors, pickup box in automotive.

Asia Pacific region is foreseen to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is the region with the majority of emerging or developing economies. The Asia Pacific offers a lucrative market for laminating adhesives, owing to robust growth of all sectors and improving economic conditions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding laminating adhesives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to an emerging segment in laminating adhesives market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Laminating Adhesives Market

Global Laminating Adhesives Market, by Technology:

• Solvent-based

• Solvent less

• Water-based

• Radiation Curable

• Combination radiation curable

Global Laminating Adhesives Market, by Resin:

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• Polyester

• Other

Global Laminating Adhesives Market, by End Use:

• Packaging

• Automotive & Transportation

• Industrial

• Other

Global Laminating Adhesives Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

• Henkel AG

• H.B.Fuller

• 3M

• Dowdupont

• Ashland

• Arkema (Bostik)

• Coim Group

• Vimasco Corporation

• Flint Group

• DIC Corporation

• L.D.Davis

• Masterbond

• Paramelt

• Franklin International

• Weicon GmbH

• Toyochem

• Bond Tech Industries

• Sapici

• Fujifilm Corporation

• Rla Polymers Nz Ltd.

• Intertronics

• Huber Group

• Weilburger Holding GmbH.

• Uflex Limited

• Toyo-Morton

• Beijing Comens New Materials

