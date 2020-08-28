Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On Highway -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway is expected to reach USD 66.87 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway is segmented by form factor, vehicle type, equipment type, technology, services, hardware, and geography. Infotainment and navigation segment is expected to gain the largest Global Telematics Solutions Market share in the forecast period. Rising consumer demand and increasing adoption by automotive OEMs are expected to fuel the Infotainment and navigation segment growth. Form factor segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of embedded sub-segment. This growth is attributed to increasing awareness about passenger safety, improved user experience, and vehicular data privacy. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increase in demand for telematics solutions in off-highway vehicles is trending the overall Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On Highway. However, lack of telematics solutions infrastructure in emerging countries will restrain the market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. Presence of key OEMS, strategic partnerships, developed infrastructure, and high adoption rate of innovative solutions will fuel the Global Telematics Solutions Market for off and on the highway in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the Global Telematics Solutions Market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Telematics Solutions Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of Global Telematics Solutions Market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the form factor, vehicle type, equipment type, technology, services, hardware, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Canada Automobile Association (CAA), Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Connected Vehicle Trade Association (CVTA), Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau e.V. (VDMA), and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On Highway. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of Global Telematics Solutions Market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway globally

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Telematics Solutions Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Telematics Solutions Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Telematics Solutions Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Telematics Solutions Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway Are:

• LG Electronics

• Robert Bosch

• Verizon

• Continental

• Tomtom International Bv.

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

• Visteon Corporation

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Harman International

• Trimble Inc.

• Intel Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Manufacturers of telematics devices

• Construction and agricultural equipment OEMs

• Distributors and suppliers of telematics devices and components

• Telematics Solutions Market Investors

• Industry associations and other body control systems manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway based on form factor, vehicle type, equipment type, technology, services, hardware, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Form Factor:

• Embedded

• Integrated

• Tethered

Global Telematics Solutions Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Telematics Solutions Market, for Off-Highway Vehicle By Equipment Type:

• Construction Equipment

• Agriculture Tractors

Global Telematics Solutions Market for Off-Highway Vehicle, By Services:

• Fuel Management

• Location/Usage Tracking

• Maintenance and Repair Scheduling

• Navigation

• Diagnostics

• Other Services

Global Telematics Solutions Market for Off-Highway Vehicle, By Technology:

• Cellular

• Satellite

Global Telematics Solutions Market for Off-Highway Vehicle, By Hardware:

• Infotainment Display Unit

• Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

Global Telematics Solutions Market for OFF and On-Highway, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Telematics Solutions Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Telematics Solutions Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Telematics Solutions Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Telematics Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Telematics Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Telematics Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Telematics Solutions Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Telematics Solutions by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Telematics Solutions Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Telematics Solutions Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Telematics Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

