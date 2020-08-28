Global Solar Control Glass Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Coating Method, Nature, Applications and Region.

Global Solar Control Glass Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.29 % during a forecast period.

Solar control glass (SCG) is used to provide comfortable environments, these SCG glass is insulated glass, which is manufactured by applying certain coatings to reflect the solar radiations.

An increase in the construction activities across the emerging countries with the inclination towards energy-saving building is expected to drive the market growth. Rise in the adoption of solar control glass, usage of solar control glasses in commercial and residential buildings, and strict regulations towards fighting climatic changes are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the solar control glass market.

On the other hand, the high cost of solar control glass is limiting the growth of the market. Additionally, the unstable ability of the raw materials coupled with the unwanted designs with inaccurate reflection angles is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the trend of green buildings constructions with high energy efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

The hard-coated segment is expected to contributing significant share in the global solar control glass market. The maximum share in the market is attributed to the high-temperature bearability. The hard coating delivers more consistency over soft coating and also offers a higher level of wavelength absorption features.

The automotive application segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Enhanced fuel efficiency, better ultraviolet ray protection, comforting interior, and mounting promotions of the electrical vehicle usage are some of the driving factors, which are expected to drive market growth by the automotive segment. Solar glass radiation is used to lower cabin heat and increases fuel efficiency. The integration of solar control glass into vehicle design by major car key players like Ford-Chrysler USA LLC and Mercedes is expected to propel the market growth.

Geographically, the Europe region is projected to be a leading region in the solar control glass market. Growing importance to reduce carbon dioxide emissions is expected to have a positive influence on the industry growth in the region. For instance, mandatory emission reduction objectives set by the European Union legislation for new vehicles are expected to increase the demand for solar glass.

Some of the prominent key players like Saint-Gobain and AGC are investing in raw material rich countries like Morocco and other African countries to gain a competitive edge in the industry. This strategy will help key players to gain access to new markets and reduce production costs. Additionally, an increase in the awareness concerning climatic change and advancement in technology has forced key players to introduce various other applications of solar control glass.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Solar Control Glass Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Solar Control Glass Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Solar Control Glass Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Solar Control Glass Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Solar Control Glass Market

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Type

• Tempered Glass

• Laminated Glass

• Float Glass

• Heat Strengthened Glass

• Others

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Coating Method

• Hard Coated

• Soft Coated

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Nature

• Electrochromic

• Photochromic

• Gasochromic

• Others

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Automotive

• Others

Global Solar Control Glass Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Solar Control Glass Market

• Saint Gobain

• Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG

• Şişecam Flat Glass

• Cardinal Glass Industries

• Euroglas GmbH

• AGC Glass Europe

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Guardian Glass

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Asahi India Glass

• CSG Architectural Glass

