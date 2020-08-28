Global Precision Electric Motors Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Application and Region.

Global Precision Electric Motors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 89.1 Bn by 2026, at an XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



Market Dynamics:

Precision electric motors are high-performance motors that growth the shelf life and expand the total efficiency. The ability of these motors to bring efficient and effective performance has led to its increased adoption in defense, vehicles, and aerospace equipment, and home appliances among others which is prominent to the growth of the precision electric motor market globally. Additionally, precision electric motors provide various benefits with increased efficiency, high torque to weight ratio, increased reliability, and global reduction of electromagnetic interference. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the precision electric motors market globally.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Segmentation:

The report from MMR provides a detailed study of the market by various segments. Based on the application, the industrial machinery segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Because of the rising number of manufacturing plants & the subsequent growing demand for machines used in production plants, the segment is expected to retain its dominance until 2026. However, the automotive segment is expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of XX% during the same period. The growth of this application segment can be attributed to the growing demand for and production of motor vehicles.

Electric Motor Industry:

The international market for the electric motor industry represents a high volume buyer of die-cast parts covering applications in the industrial, commercial, institutional and specialty motor markets. To serve this actual competitive and cost-sensitive market and ensure quality is never negotiated in the production of high volume electric motor component castings, APDC has developed an operational business model built about cell manufacturing, automation and lean manufacturing enterprises all geared towards producing product efficiently, standardization, quick tooling change-overs and eliminating waste as well driving non-valued activities out of organization.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the Precision Electric Motors Market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC dominated the global market in 2018 with the largest market share of XX% and highest CAGR, driven by economic transformation, stringent regulations on fuel economy and emission control, and declining average selling cost of electric motors. North America accounted for the second-largest market share with XX% in the year 2018.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global precision electric motors market providing information for instance company profiles, product picture, and specification, cost, production, capacity, revenue, and contact information. Some of the leading players in the precision electric motors market are Siemens, Ametek Incorporation, ARC Systems Incorporation, and others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Precision Electric Motors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Precision Electric Motors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Precision Electric Motors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Precision Electric Motors Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Precision Electric Motors Market

Global Precision Electric Motors Market, by Type

• AC Motor

• DC Motor

Global Precision Electric Motors Market, by Application

• Industrial Machinery

• Automotive

• Defense & Aerospace

• Household Appliances

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Precision Electric Motors Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Precision Electric Motors Market

• Siemens

• Ametek Incorporation

• ARC Systems Incorporation

• Asmo Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric

• Allied Motion Technologies

• Brook Crompton UK

• Rockwell Automation

• Franklin Electric

• Johnson Electric

• ABB ltd.

• Faulhaber Group

• Maxon Motor AG

