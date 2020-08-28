Global On Demand Transportation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Services Type, Vehicle Type and Region.

Global On Demand Transportation Market was valued at US$ 74.29Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 315.83Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.83% during a forecast period.



On Demand is the method of supplying services in direct response to customer requests. On-demand transport services, which apply this thinking to transportation means, are creating a major global business.

Major driving factors of the On-Demand Transportation market are increasing smartphone applications to carry passengers from designated pickup locations to desired destinations. Services are being supplied on a scale ranging from individuals to several persons at the most. On-Demand Transportation can be supplied that allow individuals to get where they want to go, when they want to get there, at prices cheaper than taking a taxi, there is the potential for dramatic changes in the trends of human mobility in cities. On-demand transportation interfaced into data systems, it have become possible to accumulate and analyze human mobility data. Data privacy security and public safety will act as restraints to the On-Demand Transportation market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the Vehicle Type, Four Wheeler segment is expected to hold the largest share in the On-Demand Transportation market during the forecast period. On-demand four wheeler are earning notice not only for their use in urban areas, but also as a potential means of resolving the current challenges in running public transportation systems in regional areas sorely impacted by depopulation. Four wheeler are also increasingly viewed as a feasible approach to lowering the burden on the natural environment. Development is being advanced on an on-demand transport system by Convenient & Smart Vehicle. On the strength of this technology, door-to-door on-demand transportation.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the On-Demand Transportation market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region and serves as a mechanism for reporting on the provision of transport infrastructure and services; the challenges remaining in regional, urban and rural connectivity; and public health issues, such as road safety and emission pollutions. This acknowledges the increasing role of intelligent transport systems for urban and inter-city mobility and recognizes the role of rural accessibility as a key component of success in connecting production with consumption to end hunger and open for opportunity in On-Demand Transportation.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the On-Demand Transportation market. Moreover, the study also covers an On-Demand Transportation market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for On-Demand Transportation Market

Global On-Demand Transportation Market, By Service Type

• E-Hailing

• Car Rental

• Car Sharing

Global On-Demand Transportation Market, By Vehicle Type

• Four Wheeler

• Micro Mobility

Global On-Demand Transportation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in On-Demand Transportation Market

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• BMW Group

• Daimler Group

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motor Company

• Gett, Inc

• Robert Bosch

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Avis Budget Group, Inc.

• DIDI Chuxing

• Taxify

• Ola

• Lyft

