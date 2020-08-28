Global Mobility Scooters Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Distribution Channel, Number of Wheels, and Geography.

Global Mobility Scooters Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2 % during a forecast period.

Online segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market as growing the popularity of e-commerce, usage of smartphones, and use of the internet. Online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Boot scooters are easily folded and carried in and out of a car boot using an electric ramp. Also, the cost of these scooters is low, these scooters required low-power battery is mainly attributed. Owing to the above-mentioned features, the popularity and adoption rates of boot scooters is estimated to grow during the forecast period and also expected to hold the largest share of the market in the forecast period.

Government is funding for the mobility scooters will boost the market among the globe. A mobility scooter is becoming very important to maintain a high quality of life as well as to continue to do the things. Mobility scooter demand is raised, they allow to remain independent by allowing consumers to accomplish life’s tasks such as shopping at the store, going to the doctor and much more. However high selling cost is limit to the market.

On the basis of region Global Mobility Scooters Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to government policies and high demand for mobility scooters.

Moreover, baby boomer effect, sophisticated reimbursement policies, high awareness about the device are the other key factors favoring the market in North America. Favorable compensation policies and the effort towards reducing patient expenses in this region is enhancing the adoption of mobility scooters. The Affordable Care Act and the Older Americans Act in the US and the DTCC in Canada boost the number of purchasing mobility scooters and will boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The report cover the major key players such as Quingo, Invacare, Drive medical, Pride Mobility Products, Electric Mobility Euro, Afikim Electric Vehicles, Amigo Mobility International, Golden Technologies, Hoveround, KYMCO, Merits Health Products, Sunrise Medical, and TGA Mobility.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Mobility Scooters Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Mobility Scooters Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Mobility Scooters Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Mobility Scooters Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobility Scooters Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Mobility Scooters Market

Global Mobility Scooters Market, by Type

• Boot scooters

• Mid-type scooters

• Road scooters

Global Mobility Scooters Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Mobility Scooters Market, by Number of Wheels

• 3-wheeler

• 4-wheeler

• 5-wheeler

Global Mobility Scooters Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Global Mobility Scooters Market

• Quingo

• Invacare

• Drive medical

• Afikim Electric Vehicles

• Amigo Mobility International

• Golden Technologies

• Hoveround

• KYMCO

• Merits Health Products

• Sunrise Medical

• TGA Mobility

• Pride Mobility Products

• Electric Mobility Euro

