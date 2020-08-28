Global Friction Stir Welding Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by welding zones, equipment type, material, application, and Region.

Global Friction Stir Welding Market is projected to reach USD 885.55 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2018-2026.



Friction stir welding (FSW) is a solid-state joining process that uses a non-consumable tool to join two facing workpieces without melting the workpiece material. The advancement of this process was a significant change from the conventional rotary motion and linear reciprocating friction welding processes.

The trend toward the rising acceptance of automation in the welding process has been in the picture for several years. Increased implementation of lean initiatives supports the rising popularity as these companies are looking for ways to reduce bottlenecks in their welding operation, enhance overall workflow, and offer reliable and efficient welding operations. Welding equipment end-user companies are motivated toward the development of this new technology as they try to find competitive advantages. Global Friction Stir Welding Market is a unique and innovative technique of joining two metals. According to the report, the increasing popularity of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector will be the main driver for Global Friction Stir Welding Market growth.

Global Friction Stir Welding Market was headed by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, accounting above 42% of the global FSW market revenue. Asia-Pacific region is home to the enormous manufacturing industry. The positive position of the manufacturing industry, especially in China and India is expected to have a positive impact on the overall Global Friction Stir Welding Market demand in the region.

Key Highlights:

• Key players in friction steer welding

• Techniques used in FSW

• Heat affected zone created by FSW

• Types materials can be welded by FSW

Key Players Analysed in the Global Friction Stir Welding Market:

• Beijing FSW Technology Co, Ltd.

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

• The ESAB Group, Inc.

• Manufacturing Technology Inc.

• KUKA Systems GmbH

• MegaStir

• Gatwick Technologies

• ETA Technology Pvt. Ltd.

• Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

• EWI

• FOOKE GmbH

• General Tool Company

• PaR Systems

• RV Machine Tools

• SAPA Group

The scope of the Global Friction Stir Welding Market:

Global Friction Stir Welding Market, By Welding Zones

• Stir zone

• Flow arm zone

• Thermo-mechanically affected zone

• Heat-affected zone

Global Friction Stir Welding Market, By Equipment Type

• Fixed Friction Stir Welding

• Adjustable Friction Stir Welding

• Self-reacting Friction Stir Welding

Global Friction Stir Welding Market, By Material

• Aluminium

• Magnesium

• Copper and copper alloys

• Hafnium and zirconium

• Inconel and super alloys

• Steel and ferrous alloys

• Titanium

• Dissimilar materials

Global Friction Stir Welding Market, By Application:

• Shipbuilding and Offshore

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Fabrication

• Railways

• Others

Global Friction Stir Welding Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Friction Stir Welding Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Friction Stir Welding Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Friction Stir Welding Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Friction Stir Welding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Friction Stir Welding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Friction Stir Welding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Friction Stir Welding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Friction Stir Welding by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Friction Stir Welding Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Friction Stir Welding Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Friction Stir Welding Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

