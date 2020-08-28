Global Immunohematology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Application, End-user and Region.

Global Immunohematology Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.39 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global Immunohematology Market, by ProductImmunohematology is dealing with the study of antibodies and RBC antigens that are mainly related to blood transfusion. The basic principle of immunohematology is the reaction between antigens and antibodies, which either causes haemolysis of RBC agglutination. Immunohematology technique is mainly used to detect the presence of a particular antigen in the blood.

The key factor that drives the Immunohematology market growth includes an increase in investment by public and private organizations in constructing blood banks, which ultimately helps in increasing the sales of immunohematology devices. The growing incidence of blood cancer and blood-related diseases, such as sickle cell disease, is leading to an increase in the demand for blood transfusion procedures. These factors eventually drive the Global Immunohematology Market.

However, the high cost of analyzers and reagents and the lack of skilled professionals may limit the Global Immunohematology Market growth.

According to product segment, Immunohematology reagents are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of reagents in the blood banks for immunohematology tests, rising number of customization for reagents used during tests, and growing demand for regents due to increased use of immunohematology in diagnostic technologies.

Region-wise, North America is projected to dominate the Global Immunohematology Market in the forecast period, owing to the early introduction of highly developed techniques, the presence of a highly skilled workforce, diagnostics centers, and blood banks, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Immunohematology Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global gram Immunohematology market.

Scope of Global Immunohematology Market

Global Immunohematology Market, by Product

• Immunohematology Analyzer

• Immunohematology Reagents

Global Immunohematology Market, by Application

• Cancer Blood Typing

• Antibody Screening

• Blood-related diseases

• HIV

• Hepatitis

Global Immunohematology Market, by End-user

• Hospitals

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Diagnostics and Reference Laboratories

• Blood Banks

Global Immunohematology Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Immunohematology Market

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Immucor

• Grifols

• BD (Becton Dickinson)

• Hologic, Inc.

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• ThermoFisher

• Abbott

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

• Roche Diagnostics Corporation

