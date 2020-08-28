Global Forklift Truck Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Power source, Class, End user and Region.

Global Forklift Truck Market was valued US$ 25.81Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Forklifts are rated for loads at a specified maximum weight & a specified forward center of gravity. This information is located on a nameplate provided by the manufacturer, and loads must not go above these specifications. In many influences, it is illegal to alter or remove the nameplate without the permission of the forklift manufacturer. Some of the driving factors behind global forklift truck market are, increasing E-commerce growth, rising construction sector spending, expansion of warehouse space, an upsurge in industrialization and economic growth, expansion of logistics industry and increasing application in manufacturing industries. Key trends and developments in the market are, increasing M-Commerce, growing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), increasing technological advancement, improved automation of entire material flow, increasing demand for environmentally friendly vehicles and purchase of low-cost forklift trucks in emerging markets. Retail & wholesale and logistics segment are anticipated to register the highest CAGRs of 6.7% and 8.2%, respectively. Moreover, retail & wholesale was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2017, accounting for US$13.6 billion. Based on class, class IV generated the highest revenue, during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing demand for electric trucks for manufacturing and warehouse activities. However, class II segment is anticipated to witness a fastest growth rate of 9.1% to reach US$7 billion by 2026. Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific dominates the global forklift truck market due to increasing urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, Japan, India and China are the major economies in Asia-Pacific that contribute to the adoption of forklift trucks. Also, China’s fast-growing e-commerce sector drives the demand for forklift trucks. North America stands to be the third largest market for forklift trucks after Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Though, in 2017, the region has had an impressive sales profile dedicated to strongly enlivening economy in the United States and Canada. The Global Forklift Truck Market size was valued at US$ XX.XX million in 2018, and is projected to reach US$ XX.XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX.XX during forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22075

The Global Forklift Truck Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Forklift Truck Market dynamics.

Key players operating in global forklift truck market, Anhui Heli Co Ltd, Clark Material Handling Company, Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle, Ep Equipment Co Ltd, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Hangcha Group Co Ltd, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Jungheinrich Ag, Kion Group Ag, Komatsu Ltd, Lonking Holdings Limited, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd, and Toyota Industries Corporation.

Global Forklift Truck Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Forklift Truck Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Forklift Truck Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Forklift Truck Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Forklift Truck Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Forklift Truck Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Forklift Truck Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Forklift Truck Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Forklift Truck Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22075

Scope of Global Forklift Truck Market

Global Forklift Truck Market, by Product Type

• Warehouse

• Counterbalance

Global Forklift Truck Market, by Power source

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Electric Motor

Global Forklift Truck Market, by Class

• Class I

• Class II

• Class III

• Class IV

• Class V

Global Forklift Truck Market, by End user

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail and wholesale Industry

• General Manufacturing

• Construction

• Food & Beverages Industry

• Automotive

• Others

Global Forklift Truck Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Forklift Truck Market

• Anhui Heli Co Ltd

• Clark Material Handling Company

• Crown Equipment Corporation

• Doosan Corporation Industrial Vehicle

• Ep Equipment Co Ltd

• Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

• Hangcha Group Co Ltd

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc

• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd

• Jungheinrich Ag

• Kion Group Ag

• Komatsu Ltd

• Lonking Holdings Limited

• Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd

• Toyota Industries Corporation

• UniCarriers Americas Corporation

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

• Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd.

• Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing

• Hangcha Group Ltd

• Hyundai Heavy Industries

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Forklift Truck Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Forklift Truck Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Forklift Truck Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Forklift Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Forklift Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Forklift Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Forklift Truck Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Forklift Truck by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Forklift Truck Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Forklift Truck Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Forklift Truck Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Forklift Truck Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-forklift-truck-market/22075/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com