Global Dump Trucks Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Engine Type, Capacity, End-User and Region.

Global Dump Trucks Market was valued US$ 39.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 70.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.69 % during a forecast period.



A dump truck is used to transport sand, gravel, or demolition waste from a construction site. The rapid expansion of the construction sector across the globe is expected to drive the growth in the global dump trucks market. Additionally, an increase in the expenditure on infrastructure and transportation, strict government regulations to reduce carbon emissions are expected to boost market growth.

On the other hand, the high cost and maintenance expenditure of trucks are expected to limit the market growth in the global dump trucks market. Additionally, a lack of skilled operators is a major problem, which is restraining the growth in the global dump truck market.The side drum truck segment is expected to grow at XX %a rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for the side drum truck is increasing because of its safety features. These trucks have a large load capacity and provide better stability while dumping or unloading.

Stringent legal requirements for fuel economy and exhaust emissions and the current array of advanced technologies are increasing the adoption of electric engines. With the introduction of electric vehicles, IC engines are now being replaced by electric engines to control vehicular emissions at mining and construction sites. OEMs are focusing on the development of engines with high speed and high power to deliver optimum customer satisfaction. Additionally, government regulations to achieve industrial development goals, energy conservation targets, and climate change are expected to increase the demand for electric trucks.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/39304

The construction industry is expanding at a substantial pace because of the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural growth across developing economies and housing projects, which is creating demand for material transportation. Huge investment and spending on infrastructural development and transportation are expected to propel the demand for dump trucks across the globe.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global dump trucks market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the increase in the exploration activities and the presence of the leading key players. Growing mining activities in countries like China, India, and Australia is expected to drive regional growth. Various government initiatives such as funding grants are expected to boost the growth in the region.

The dump trucks Industry is highly competitive because of the presence of global key players, which offer construction & mining equipment. Prominent key players are investing huge amounts in R&D activities to develop new technologies like automated systems, sensor-based features, and low pollution causing systems. Additionally, manufacturers are also strengthening their presence in the operative regions by partnering with local dealers & distributors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Dump Trucks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Dump Trucks Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Dump Trucks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dump Trucks Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/39304

The Scope of the Report for Global Dump Trucks Market

Global Dump Trucks Market, By Type

• Rear

• Side

• Roll-off

Global Dump Trucks Market, By Engine Type

• Internal Combustion Engine

• Electric Engine

Global Dump Trucks Market, By Capacity

• Below 25 metric ton

• 25 to 50 metric ton

• 51 to 150 metric ton

• 151 to 300 metric ton

• Above 300 metric ton

Global Dump Trucks Market, By End-User

• Construction

• Mining

• Others

Global Dump Trucks Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Dump Trucks Market

• Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd.

• Dulevo S.p.A.

• Dover Corporation

• Global Environmental Products

• Magirus GmbH

• Bucher Industries

• BYD Motors, Inc.

• China FAW Group Co. Ltd.

• China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd.

• Daimler AG

• Nilflisk Group

• Oshkosh Corporation

• Rosenbauer International AG

• AB Volvo

• AEBI Schmidt Holding AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dump Trucks Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dump Trucks Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dump Trucks Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dump Trucks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dump Trucks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dump Trucks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dump Trucks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dump Trucks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dump Trucks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dump Trucks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dump Trucks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dump Trucks Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dump-trucks-market/39304/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com