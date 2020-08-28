Global Research Antibodies Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product type, By End-User and By Region.

Global Research Antibodies Market was valued US$ 105 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Antibody Clonality

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the research antibodies market. The driving factors for the Research Antibodies Market are Increasing Research and development activities and expenditure in the life science industry, increasing funding for proteomics research and drug discovery, increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases with increasing healthcare expenditure, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization and various government authorities are supporting this R&D growth by providing funding and reducing approval time for new drug molecules. Poor quality products offered by local vendors and investment of huge money and time in the antibody development process can hamper the growth of Research Antibodies Market.

In terms of Antibody Clonality, Monoclonal antibody segment are in leading share of the market in forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies are cheaper to develop than conventional drugs because it is based on tested technology, Side effects can be treated and reduced by using mice-human hybrid cells or by using fractions of antibodies and most useful for bind to specific diseased or damaged cells needing treatment are factor for growth in market. In Technology, Western blotting is segment accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies market.

One of the biggest in favour of western blot is its sensitivity and its ability to detect as little as 0.1 mammograms of protein in a sample, the technique can theoretically serve as an effective early diagnostic tool, sensing even the slightest immunogenic response from a virus or bacteria in a patient sample and widely used in research activities conducted by academic institutes as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

In terms of application segment, proteomics will hold the largest market during the forecast period. The upsurge in proteomics research is attributed to the rising need for designing more effective drugs through protein based disease profiling, growing demand for personalized & protein therapeutics, and increasing public & private sector spending on proteomics research. In end User, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies held the largest market share in 2016. Market owing to the high uptake of research-specific antibodies in the drug discovery and development process, along with the increasing use of these research tools in the ever-developing proteomics research sector.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This regional segment shows significant market growth opportunities owing to proteomics and genomics research & increasing research funding, rising economics, rising population, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness of personalized therapeutics.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Research Antibodies Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Research Antibodies Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Research Antibodies Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Research Antibodies Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Research Antibodies Market:

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Product Type

• Primary

• Secondary

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Antibody Clonality

• Monoclonal antibody

• Polyclonal antibody

• Oligo clonal antibody

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Antibody Source

• Mouse

• Rabbit

• Others

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Technology

• Western Blotting

• Flow Cytometry

• Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

• Immunohistochemistry

• Immunofluorescence

• Immunoprecipitation

• Others

Global Research Antibodies Market, By Application

• Proteomics

• Infectious Diseases

• Immunology

• Oncology

• Stem Cells

• Neurobiology

• Others

Global Research Antibodies Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

Global Research Antibodies Market, By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in the Global Research Antibodies Market:

• Abcam PLC

• Active Motif

• Affinity Biologicals Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Bethyl Laboratories Inc.

• Biolegend Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Genscript

• Jackson Immunoresearch Inc.

• Lonza

• Merck Group

• Miltenyl Biotec

• Origene Technologies Inc.

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

