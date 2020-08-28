Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Engine Type, by Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 9.42 Bn.

Common Rail is a fuel injection system used in diesel engines and essentially works as synchronized injection via a common pipe. Compared to the conventional type of diesel injection systems, it is a superior system for fuel intake, exhaust gas emission, operating system and noise reduction. Common-Rail was a technology designed to improve pulverization diesel fuel in injection process. CRDI engine is also preferred because it provides 5% or more engine power and torque, Lower vibration and noise level, Lower fuel consumption, Lower emission level.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global diesel common rail injection market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. The market is segmented into Engines Types, By Vehicle Type, and Region. Isotonic held the largest market share of XX.1% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.6% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027

In the older diesel engines, fuel was pressurized by a mechanical-electric pump and injected into the combustion chamber at once. This would yield a less than optimum efficiency. Modern CRDI engines work on the same principle, with a lot of computer aided technology. The fuel is constantly pressurized by an electric pump in the common fuel rail. This rail in turn feed the fuel injector. This gives the engine a smoother power cycle, with better efficiency. These engines generate more power and torque as compared to older DI engines. The growing adoption rate of CDRI technology is expected to boost market growth in the coming years. The Invention of CRDI System and its development is to consume less fuel and obtain more power and torque. These engines produce less noise and vibration than old diesel engines. Improved Thus, based on the aforementioned positive developments, commercial vehicle manufacturers have to manufacture vehicles that suffice the emission regulations. Electric vehicles are restaining the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market: Segmentation Analysis.

Global Common Rail injection system market is segmented by engine type, vehicle type and region. By Engine type marked is segmented as old diesel engines and CRDi Engines. CRDI Engines is preferred by many company because of its cylinder injection capacity. Due to growing environmental concerns, governments, and environment agencies are enacting stringent emission norms and laws, which is expected to result in the decline of diesel engine passenger cars in the coming years. By Vehicle Type Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles. Light commercial vehicles is dominating the segment. As the demand for Vans and pickup trucks is increased so the production also. Increasing demand and penetration of electric vehicle in the automotive sector expected to hinder the market growth. BSIV standard introduced in 2010 but most commercial vehicles following BSIII standards.

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the industrial remote control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Asia Pacific is the dominant market with the highest projected growth rate of XX% over the coming period, thanks to the growing infrastructure development in the region. China, India and Japan are the leading contributor in the regional market growth. China held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 in terms of valve production, also the leader in the overall industrial remote control industry. APAC was the major consumption market in the world, which acquired about XX.X% of the overall consumption volume in 2019. Moreover, the rising in the technologies of injector function and diesel consumption technologies is more prominent in this region.

North America held to 16.33% market share in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. North America is dominating this segments because many automakers introduced improved diesel engines in USA. And these improved diesel engines very well received by consumers in USA. High Power and accurate injection system engines are preferred by many farmers in these countries. However Many key players in the market is from Europe. Rising demand for advanced technology in diesel vehicles is driving the market for this region.

Companies in Europe are entering into partnerships for developing new products and also manufactures investing in R&D projects. Siemens VDO is the first company was developing common rail systems for vehicles. Robert Bosch is leading the market. The CRS2-25 model and CRS3-27 models are the two common rail systems offered with solenoid and Piezo injectors. Company has a strong presence in Europe and America markets. Continental AG holds the second position in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Diesel Common Rail Injection Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market:

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market, by Engine Type

• Old Diesel Engines

• CRDI Engines

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market, Major Players:

• H Bosch GmbH (Germany),

• Delphi Automotive PLC (UK),

• Denso Corporation (Japan),

• Continental AG (Germany),

• Federal-Mogul Corporation (US),

• Magneti Marelli (Italy),

• Hyundai KEFICO (South Korea),

• Siemens Deka Inc., (US),

• Ganser CRS AG (Switzerland),

• Eaton Corporation (US)

• Federal Mogul,

• Woodward Co., Eaton

