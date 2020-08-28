Asia Pacific Medical Robotics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Synthesis Type, by Drug Type, by Manufacturer Type, by Therapeutic Area, and by Geography

Asia Pacific Medical Robotics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

With the emerging and advancement in technology, medical robots have come up and changed the face of healthcare. The medical robots are used for delivering services that are otherwise provided by doctors at a higher speed and greater precision. Certain examples of that include giving back their ability to walk or helping them to eat etc. Robotics in medical sciences not only include surgical robots but also the telemanipulators that listen to messages on one side and delivers work accordingly on patients after getting instruction from doctors. Telemanipulation systems also exist where the surgeon’s hand movements are exactly reproduced inside the patient’s body for treatment purposes. With unmatched and clear precision coupled with the ability to work without exhaustion, has made medical robots one of the most useful discoveries in the healthcare sector.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Product, Application, and geography are three main divisions for the medical robotics market in Asia Pacific region. The market based on product type is classified into instruments & accessories and medical robotics system. The medical robotics system held the largest market share with instruments & accessories monitoring one of the fastest growth rates. The rise in demand for lesser time-consuming surgeries along with higher demand for minimally invasive surgeries forms certain key factors that have helped in the growth of medical robotics systems further leading to its higher market share. The market for medical robotics considering the application segment include cardiology, neurology, laparoscopy, orthopedics, rehabilitation, and others. The laparoscopy segment held the largest market share compared to other segments. The neurology segment formed one of the fastest growing segments of this market in the Asia Pacific region. The growth in nerve-related diseases along with genetic disorders leading to nervous breakdown being on a rise are some of the major factors that have boosted application of medical robotics in neurology segment.

China, Japan, and India are three major countries that have helped in the growth of medical robotics in the Asia Pacific region. More startups coming up to deliver higher precision systems for surgeries and treatments. This coupled with an increase in government spending on healthcare infrastructure are some of the major reasons that have boosted the growth of the medical robotics market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Highlights:

• Asia Pacific Medical Robotics market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Asia Pacific Medical Robotics market

• Medical Robotics market segmentation on the basis of product, application, and geography.

• Medical Robotics market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Medical Robotics market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Medical Robotics market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a market value for Asia Pacific Medical Robotics Market.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Medical Robotics market include:

• Chongqing Jinshan Science and Technology

• Beijing Tinavi

• Beijing Bohuiweikang Technology

• Midea-Yaskawa

• Shenzhen Sanggu

• Nikkei

• Cyberdyne

• Honda Robotics

• Mazor Robotics

• KUKA

Key Target Audience:

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Academic Centers

• Venture Capitalists

• Medical Robots and Related Devices Manufacturing Companies

• End Users

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Investment Banks and Private Equity Firms

• Suppliers and Distributors of Medical Robot Systems

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Medical Robotics market based on product, application and geography.

Medical Robotics Market, By Product

• Instruments and Accessories

• Medical Robotic Systems

• Surgical Robots

• Rehabilitation

• Noninvasive Radio Surgery

• Hospital and Pharmacy

• Others

Medical Robotics Market, By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Medical Robotics Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

