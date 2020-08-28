Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Delivery Mode, Therapeutic Area, Application, End-use and Geography

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Electronic health records have been a milestone when it comes to developments in the healthcare sector. The advanced form of technologies along with the advent of smart wearable has inculcated new opportunities for patients providing them better control over their health-related procedures. Patient engagement is growing at a fast rate and has been one of those ideal situations where patients get directly involved in their own medical care. It allows the patient to know about possible treatment, medication or other options related to the healthcare system for supporting their choices.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Asia Pacific has been segmented on the basis of components, delivery mode, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and geography. Various components that determine overall Patient Engagement Solutions Market Asia Pacific comprises of software, hardware, and services where services have held a dominant share. Service industry as a whole is expanding rapidly along with its application across all major industries. This is done for personalizing experiences, getting more revenue and for building a strong relationship with customers.

Healthcare sector is rapidly introducing services that will allow patients to communicate directly with their doctors, thus removing the need for any third party channel. It is cost-effective for patients as well as save time for doctors that get real-time information. The concept of personal healthcare is in demand that is fuelling the need for personalized services in healthcare. This, in turn, will enhance the demand for patient engagement solutions. Based on delivery mode, the market has been segmented into cloud-based, web-based and on-premises.

Cloud-based solutions held the largest share with a growing emphasis on higher scalability, flexibility as well as cost efficiency being some of the major factors contributing to overall demand. Based on applications, it is the health management solutions that have held dominant share in patient engagement solutions market in the Asia Pacific. Health management solutions engage patients to directly monitor their health through various services that have also contributed to the growth.

Geographically, Asia Pacific has been segmented on the basis of different countries. Based on different countries, it is China and India that has formed two major segments in terms of market share. Growth in healthcare infrastructure, the rise in awareness along with the application of smart wearable across the Asia Pacific region has been a few key factors resulting in the growth of patient engagement solutions.

Key Highlights:

• Patient Engagement Solutions Market Asia Pacific size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market Asia Pacific

• Patient Engagement Solutions Market Asia Pacific segmentation on the basis of delivery mode, components, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and geography

• Patient Engagement Solutions market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Patient Engagement Solutions market analysis and forecast for major countries.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Patient Engagement Solutions market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market include:

• Jannsen

• Mindray

• Merck

• Pfizer

• Greenway Health

• Abbott Laboratories

• Sun Pharma

• Sanofi

• Amgen

• Novartis

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare insurance companies/payers

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, ambulatory centers, and outpatient clinics)

• Accountable care organizations

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

The scope of the Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report:

The research report segments the Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market based on component, delivery mode, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and geography.

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market Asia Pacific, By Component:

• Software

• Standalone

• Integrated

• Hardware

• Services

• Consulting

• Implementation

• Education

• Others

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode:

• On-premise

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Therapeutic Area:

• Chronic Diseases

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Fitness Management

• Women’s Health Management

• Mental Health Management

• Others

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Application:

• Health Management

• Home Healthcare Management

• Financial Health Management

• Social and Behavioral Management

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By End-Use:

• Providers

• Payers

• Individual Users

• Others

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of APAC

Asia Pacific Patient Engagement Solutions Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1563

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com