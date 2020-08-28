Europe Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application, by End-user and by Geography

Europe Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Emergency medical services or EMS, are special kind of emergency facilities that are devoted to providing serious medical care generally out-of-hospital. It also encompasses transport facilities to definitive care hospitals or other medical transport facilities helping patients with the illness. These services, in turn, prevent the patients from transferring themselves to adequate healthcare facilities. Paramedic services, emergency squad, ambulance corps, ambulance squad, ambulance service, and life squad are some of the names with which the emergency medical services are addressed.

The goal of these medical services and products is primarily to provide treatment to those patients that need critical medical care. The main objective here is to treat the patients adequately under risky situations along with the well-timed transfer of patients to the subsequent point of definitive care. The products or services for medical treatment has evolved immensely from an ordinary service of ambulances. Previously ambulances provided only transport to the advanced facilities whereas nowadays ambulance is equipped with devices and physician for addressing critical patients on the way to the hospital.

The European market for the emergency medical service (EMS) products is classified into product, application, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is sub-divided into patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, life support, and emergency resuscitation equipment and others. The patient monitoring systems and the patient handling equipment has formed two of the major segments of the EMS products market.

The rise of apprehension regarding timely treatment of patients especially for the critically injured or ill patients has resulted in these segments to hold some of the largest market shares. It is the life support and emergency resuscitation segment that is growing at the fastest rate with factors like the suitable supply of life support systems for critical patients acting as a major driver for the high growth of this segment. On the basis of application, the overall market has been distributed into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment has held the largest market share for EMS products market as well as monitored one of the fastest growth for Europe. It is the rise in prevalence of heart-related diseases along with the growth of the geriatric population that has been a major driver contributing to the growth of cardiac care segment.

Europe as a region has focused immensely on improving its overall healthcare infrastructure. Huge government grants along with a rise of investments in improving healthcare infrastructure have been a few major reasons that have resulted in a higher adaptation of emergency medical service (EMS) products. Countries such as UK, Germany, France, and Russia have been some of the major contributors to the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market in Europe.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a market value for Europe Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market.

Some of the key players of the Europe Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market include:

• Medtronic

• Philips

• Smith & Nephew

• Smiths Medical

• Elite EMS

• Event Medical Services

• Falck

• Trek Mdics

• PMSm

• GVAssistance

