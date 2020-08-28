Europe Ventilator Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Mobility (Intensive Care and Portable ventilators), by Type (Adult and Infant), by Mode (Volume, Pressure, Combined and Others), by Interface (Invasive and Non-invasive), by End User and by Geography

Europe Ventilator Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A ventilator system is a machine that is used to support breathing and is mainly found in hospitals. These machines help patients when they have personally lost the capability to breathe and need an external system to function properly. Ventilator or a mechanical ventilator is specifically designed for moving air in and out of lungs. These ventilator systems are used for patients that have lost the capability to breathe or in some cases are breathing insufficiently. Nowadays, ventilators are computerized, where patients are provided air using a bag valve mask that is mostly hand-operated.

Ventilators are mostly used in intensive care units (ICU) and at times in-home care as well. Ventilators may be further used for giving emergency medicine as both standalone units or as a component of an anesthesia machine. Any mechanical ventilator needs to be changed as per the need as well as the demand of patients and is regularly monitored. For patients needing the maximum amount of assistance, ventilators control both the volume as well as the duration of breathing of patients to complete respiration cycle.

The market of Europe for ventilator has been bifurcated on the basis of mobility, mode, interface, type, end-user, and geography. Based on mobility, the market has been divided into intensive care ventilators and portable ventilators. Intensive care ventilators held a larger market share with more complexity in diseases and people relying on artificial breathing system for breathing smoothly. Breathing trouble for both infants and geriatric population have seen a surge that can be contributed to the growth in pollution. Moreover, high costs of installation and functioning for portable ventilators have also deterred the growth of portable ones leading to a larger share for intensive care ones.

On the basis of the interface, it is invasive technology that has held a larger market share as compared to the non-invasive ones. The rise in the number of patients suffering from respiratory and neurological diseases have further led to the higher adaptation of invasive ventilator systems. Hospitals/clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers and emergency medical services (EMS) have formed different end-user of the ventilator for the Europe market.

Hospitals/clinics have formed the highest market holding the largest market share. Intensive care units are built for improvising ventilator systems to help patients breathe smoothly. There has been a rise in terminally ill patients owing to many lifestyle changes as well. This has led to hospitals adapting more ventilator systems thus forming the largest market for ventilator market in Europe.

Europe as a region has focused immensely on improving its healthcare infrastructure. Huge government grants along with a rise of investments in improving healthcare infrastructure have been a few key reasons that have led to the higher adaptation of ventilator systems. Countries such as UK, Germany, France, and Russia have been some of the major contributors to the ventilator market in Europe.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Europe Ventilator market.

