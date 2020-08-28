Global Precast Concrete Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Element, Construction Type, Application and Geography.

Global Precast Concrete Market was valued at US$ 103.90 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 142.90 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.56 % during a forecast period.

Precast Construction is referred to as technology where the concrete and other construction material are mixed, cast, and preserved in a controlled environment at manufacturing units. These manufactured construction elements are formerly elated to the site location and assembled. Precast construction is used for the construction of custom-designed components, includes columns, slabs, walls, staircases, girders, and others

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An upsurge in construction spending, rapid urbanization, and industrialization in developing countries, development in a requirement for development of low-cost residential units are expected to boom global precast concrete market. Higher efficiency and productivity achieved by precast methods and enlarged speed of construction by precast technology are the major key factors, which boost the growth in the global precast concrete market. Furthermore, the growth of precast construction industry is hampering owing to factors such as an absence of consumer confidence toward precast construction in earthquake-prone areas and deficiency of proper infrastructure supporting precast construction market in the developing regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global precast concrete market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global precast concrete market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Non-residential is expected to share significant growth in the global precast concrete market. Increasing infrastructure projects includes tunnels, bridges, flyovers, railway sleepers, metro projects, and others. It also contains stadiums, museums, supermarkets, hospitals, and others. Growing expansion of the infrastructure is expected to grow in the global precast concrete market. In precast non-residential constructions about 50-90% of the construction of structures is accomplished at an off-site facility in a controlled environment and then elated to the final site. Builders can increase the inclusive performance of the project using precast and pre-assembled components.

The Asia Pacific is expected to share major contribution in the global precast concrete market. This region is estimated to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and growing infrastructure development in the developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and others. Development in construction infrastructure is one of the driving factors in the global precast construction market. The rapid development and development of urban housing demand reasons for littler construction timelines and the compact cost is expected to boost the global precast construction market growth.

Scope of the Report Global Precast Concrete Market

Global Precast Concrete Market, By Element

• Floors & roofs

• Walls & barriers

• Columns & beams

• Utility vaults

• Girders

• Pipes

• Paving slab

• Others

Global Precast Concrete Market, By Construction Type

• Elemental construction

• Permanent modular buildings

• Relocatable buildings

Global Precast Concrete Market, By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential

Global Precast Concrete Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Precast Concrete Market

• Kiewit Corporation

• Komatsu Ltd

• Laing O’Rourke

• ACS Group

• Balfour Beatty plc

• Bouygues Construction

• Julius Berger Nigeria Plc

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Red Sea Housing Services

• Taisei Corporation

• LafargeHolcim

• Elematic

• Cemex

• Julius Berger Nigeria

• Coreslab

• Bouygues Construction

• Taisei

• Balfour Beatty

• Skanska

• Laing O’Rourke

• Bison Manufacturing

• Coltman Precast Concrete

• Weckenmann

• Atco Group

