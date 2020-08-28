Global Printing Inks Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Process, Resin Type, Application, and Region.

Global Printing Inks Market was valued at US$ 18.1 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.93% during a forecast period.



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28849

Based on application, the packaging segment is projected to drive the global printing inks market as increased use of printing inks for tags and labels, flexible materials, and metal cans across the globe. On the basis of process, the digital printing segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global printing inks market as growing technological advancements and increased investments in R&D by key players. In terms of product type, water-based ink segment is expected to boom the global printing inks market growth as consumers preferences are shifting towards eco-friendly products across the globe.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increasing number of printing and publishing activities across the globe including newspapers, books, magazines, and handouts, which are expected to fuel the global printing inks market in a positive way. The growth in demand for printing inks for printing purposes including pre-packaged food items, metal cans, paper cartons, and other related packaging stuff is also projected to propel the global printing inks market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing technological advancements in printing such as water-based ink technology, which is used to print plastics and foils are surging the global printing inks market growth in a positive way. However, an increasing number of online publication of books, magazines, and availability of these stuff over smartphones and other gadgets is estimated to hamper the global printing inks market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global printing inks market during the forecast period as proliferating flexible packaging and commercial printing market. Europe is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the global printing inks market as easy availability of resins in this region. The Asia Pacific is also projected to fuel the global printing ink market growth in the forecast period is as the increasing demand from emerging economies such as India and China, economic superpowers in the region. In addition, growing expansion in the manufacturing of goods, trade and commerce, and demand for international shipping of non-consumer goods in the region, which are propelling the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Printing Inks Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Printing Inks Market.

Scope of the Report Printing Inks Market

Global Printing Inks Market, by Product Type

• Solvent-based Printing Inks

• Water-based Printing Inks

• Oil-based Printing Inks

• Others

Global Printing Inks Market, by Process

• Lithographic Printing

• Gravure Printing

• Flexographic Printing

• Digital Printing

• Others

Global Printing Inks Market, by Resin Type

• Modified Rosin

• Modified Cellulose

• Acrylic & Polyurethane

• Others

Global Printing Inks Market, by Application

• Packaging

• Publication

• Commercial Printing

• Others

Global Printing Inks Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Printing Inks Market

• Flint Group

• Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

• DIC Corporation

• hubergroup Deutschland GmbH

• Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Sakata INX Corporation

• ALTANA AG

• Wikoff Color Corporation

• T&K Toka Co., Ltd

• Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG.

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• Fujifilm UK Ltd.

• Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-printing-inks-market/28849/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com