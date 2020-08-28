Global Reclaimed Lumber Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, End User, and Region.

Global Reclaimed Lumber Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Reclaimed lumber is also known as wooden scrap and materials, which are gathered from old furniture, buildings, or remains. Reclaimed lumber is consists of a number of processes, which is used to restore its worth and fineness, and can also be used as fresh wood.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising adoption of recycled material owing to the increasing environmental awareness is one of the key drivers in the global reclaimed lumber market. Growing penetration of reclaimed lumber in the construction industry is another major factor behind the growth of the global reclaimed lumber market. The various governments, who are taking initiative for the usage of green building materials in order to achieve green building status is expected to increase the demand for reclaimed lumber. reclaimed lumber is one of the officially recognized green building materials, which is projected to witness remarkable progress with an increasing demand for eco-friendly structures.

The residential applications segment is expected to lead the global reclaimed lumber market during the forecast period (2018-2026). Reclaimed lumber is used in numerous applications like framing, casework, paneling, flooring, and interior components. The growing usage of salvaged wood in cross-laminated timber products is projected to drive the market. The wood is widely used in residential building construction to reduce the carbon footprint, which is expected to boost the reclaimed lumber demand. Additionally, with increasing awareness about reclaimed wood raw materials, the use of new timber is projected to boom the global reclaimed lumber market.

Furniture segment is expected to dominate the global reclaimed lumber market. Increasing demand for the production of customized furniture like tabletops, chairs, shelves, and cabinets, is projected to propel the growth in the global reclaimed lumber market by this segment. Paneling products are mass-produced by using the average-grade lumber, which can be recovered from old structures.

North America is projected to register strong growth during the forecast period(2018-2026) followed by the Asia Pacific. Growing product penetration in the U.S. construction industry owing to easy availability and properties is expected to boost the market growth. An increase in demand from the commercial sector like retail, hospitality, and offices for custom furniture and interior decoration applications is expected to increase market growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an Xx % rate of CAGR in the global reclaimed lumber market. Growing demand for green building materials coupled predominantly in emerging economies is projected to have a positive impact on market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global reclaimed lumber market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global reclaimed lumber market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Reclaimed Lumber Market

Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, By Application

• Flooring

• Paneling & Siding

• Beams & Boards

• Furniture

• Others

Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Reclaimed Lumber Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Reclaimed Lumber Market

• AltruWood, Inc.

• Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber, LLC

• Beam & Board, LLC

• Carpentier Hardwood Solutions NV

• Elemental Republic

• Jarmak Corporation

• Longleaf Lumber Inc.

• Royal TenCate

• NAUE Group

• GSE Holdings, Inc.

• Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

• Olde Wood, Ltd.

• TerraMai

• Vintage Timberworks Inc.

• Imondi Flooring

• Elmwood Reclaimed Timber

• Olde Wood Ltd.,

• Trestlewood

