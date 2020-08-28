Global Reverse Logistics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Return Type,End User, and Region.

Global Reverse Logistics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Factors such as development of E-commerce industry and strict government rules in automotive industry, increasing product recall are the factors that drive the reverse logistics market growth. Additionally, surge in need of reverse logistics in pharmaceutical industry impels the growth of the reverse logistics market size. Moreover, introduction of blockchain technology and rise in need of reverse logistics due to rise in e-waste is a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the reverse logistics market. However, uncertainty in reverse logistics process and rise in quality control is projected to hamper the reverse logistics growth of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on return types segment, the commercial returns segment grabbed more than one-third of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through forecast period. Commercial returns allow the supplier to resolve the mistake such as wrong product delivered, damaged product, and others, and enables a company to increase its revenue by executing effective reverse logistics process. Conversely, the end-of-life returns segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.05% during forecast period.

The market players have adopted several strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to obtain a strong position in the industry.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the global reverse logistics market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to account for a major share of the reverse logistics market due to reverse supply chain for spare parts and manufacturing industry and rise in the number of manufacturing companies in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea among others. Additionally, the reverse logistics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the evolution of electric and battery driven vehicles and growing demand for reverse logistics in the automotive industry.

The report will help to decision maker and it provide a separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period. This report focuses on global reverse logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global reverse logistics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global reverse logisticsmarket.

Scope of Global Reverse Logistics Market

Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Return Type

• Recalls

• Commercial Returns

• Repairable Returns

• End-of-use Returns

• End-of-life Returns

Global Reverse Logistics Market, By End User

• E-commerce

• Automotive

• Pharmaceutical

• Consumer Electronic

• Others

Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Reverse Logistics Market

• C.H. Robinson

• DB Schenker

• Delcart

• Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

• FedEx Corporation

• Kintetsu World Express

• Reverse Logistics Company

• The Deutsche Post AG

• United Parcel Service

• YUSEN LOGISTICS CO LTD.

• Core Logistic Private Limited

• Safexpress Pvt. Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Reverse Logistics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Reverse Logistics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Reverse Logistics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Reverse Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Reverse Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Reverse Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Reverse Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Reverse Logistics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Reverse Logistics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Reverse Logistics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Reverse Logistics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

