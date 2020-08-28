Global Barrier Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Material, Function, Access Control Devices, Application, and Geography.

Global Barrier Systems Market was valued at US$ 16.95 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 21.96 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.29 % during a forecast period.

Barrier systems are a vital component that confirms safety solutions on roadways, airports, residential lanes, commercial buildings, railways, and others. They are fitted to efficiently manage vehicles and reduce the possibilities of vehicle intrusions.

The global crash barrier systems market is driven by the rising construction and automotive industry. There is an augmented awareness about road safety for both drivers and pedestrians which have directed to the growth of barrier market across the globe. An escalating roadways network, highways are expected to propel the growth for barrier systems market. The growing per capita income of people is expected to lead the enlarged number of personal and public transportation and also a number of roads, which further boost the demand for barrier systems. The growing focus on industrialization and increasing growth in the construction sector are the main factors estimated to increase the growth of the barrier systems market. Furthermore, high repair and maintenance cost are expected to hamper the global barrier systems market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global barrier systems market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global barrier systems market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

A metal material segment is expected to hold substantial growth in the global barrier systems market. Metal safety barriers can be simply repaired, in case of damage owing to a collision, thus growing their life. The furthermost generally used metals for safety barriers contain steel, iron, and aluminum.

Crash barrier systems are the furthermost widely used barrier systems. Crash barrier systems are fitted along highways in order to reduce the impact of vehicles at high speeds and avoid injuries and fatalities. With the appearance of new technologies, industrialists have started to implement advanced techniques to make crash barriers safer.

Active barriers are expected to grow at the high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Active barriers are fitted where vehicle credentials or contents require inspection at the point of entry. The most generally used active barriers are bollards, traffic arms, gates, and nets.

The Roadway is the major application area of barrier systems. Numerous types of barriers include bollards, guardrails, and beam barriers are used on roadways. A roadway is expected to dominate the grout in the global barrier systems market. This dominance position in the market is attributed to the rising incidences of roadside crashes with natural or man-made barriers like trees, poles, and signals.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant growth in the global barrier systems market. The growth in the market is attributed to the increase in demand for barrier systems for different applications. Growing population, rapid industrialization & urbanization and rising concern about safety are expected to boost the global barrier systems market. The developing country from this region is India, which poses a high potential share in the barrier systems market. This is attributed to the rapid growth in the infrastructure sector and high investments in the road construction sector by a government in this region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report Global Barrier Systems Market

Global Barrier Systems Market, By Type

• Fences

• Crash barrier systems

• Crash barrier devices

• Bollards

• Drop arms

• Others

Global Barrier Systems Market, By Material

• Plastic

• Metal

• Concrete

• Wood

Global Barrier Systems Market, By Function

• Active

• Passive

Global Barrier Systems Market, By Access Control Device

• Perimeter security systems & alarms

• Bio-metric systems

• Turnstile systems

• Token & reader technology

• Others

Global Barrier Systems Market, By Application

• Roadways

• Railways

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

Global Barrier Systems Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operated in Global Barrier Systems Market

• Lindsay Corporation

• Hill & Smith Holdings PLC

• Tata Steel Ltd.

• ATG Access Ltd.

• Trinity Industries Inc.

• Transpo Industries

• Avians

• Omnitec

• Deltabloc

• Frontier Ploymers Ltd.

• Arbus Ltd

• A-Safe UK Ltd.

• Gramm Barriers Systems Ltd.

• Centurion Barrier Systems

• Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

• Valmont Industries Inc.

• BBS Barriers

• Automatic Systems Inc

• CT Safety Barriers

• Worldwide Door Automation

• Elektrovod Slovakia, s.ro.

• SEA UK Ltd

• BoomGate Systems

• Beninca UK

• Automatic Entrance Systems Ltd.

