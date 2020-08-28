Global Voice Recognition System Market for Automotive – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology, by Fuel Type, by Level of Autonomous Driving, by End user, by Application, and by Geography.

Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of 17.2 %.

Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market is segmented by technology, level of autonomous driving, fuel type, end-user, application, and geography. Based on technology, Voice Recognition System Market is classified by embedded and hybrid. In terms of application, Voice Recognition System Market is divided by artificial intelligence and non-artificial intelligence. Non-artificial intelligence is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in the forecast period due to rising technological advancements.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Voice recognition also referred as speech recognition is a system that translates the analog waves of the human voice into digital data by sampling the sound and to convert speech to on-screen text or a computer command, a computer has to go through several complex steps. Voice recognition is an alternative to typing on a keyboard in order to operate a device, perform commands, or write without having to use a keyboard, mouse, or press any buttons; basically a computer software program or a hardware device with the ability to decode the human voice. Voice recognition is a process of providing a fairly natural and intuitive way of controlling the simulation while allowing the user’s hands to remain free.

The main purpose of introducing voice recognition in automotive sector is to simplify the life of driver and passenger in vehicle and furthermore make user-friendly operating system in order to perform some actions using speech commands by the driver or the passengers such as open/close doors, switch on/off headlamp and signal indicator of the vehicle and more. Voice recognition system in automotive consist of control of communication systems integrated into the car infotainment system including telephone, audio devices and destination inputs for navigation. Voice Recognition System Market system will facilitate in achieving “hands-free,” “eyes-free” operation mode.

Higher adoption rate by vehicle manufacturers to equip passenger cars with voice recognition system will lead to raising the demand for Voice Recognition System Market for Automotive in the forecast period. The high cost of high-end voice recognition system is expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period. However, the decreasing cost of voice recognition system over the years is expected to make this feature common in the automobile.

In terms of region, Voice Recognition System Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The highest revenue-generating region is North America in 2018; However, APAC is projected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the Voice Recognition System Market for Automotive by 2026. A rise in significant adoption of advanced technologies in automotive electronics in APAC is expected to drive the Voice Recognition System Market in the forecast period.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Voice Recognition System Market are Apple, Harman, Nuance, Vocalzoom, Alphabet, Inago, Sensory, Lumenvox, Voicebox, and Microsoft.

The Global Scope of the Voice Recognition System Market for Automotive:

Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market, By Technology (Volume Only):

• Embedded

• Hybrid

Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market, By Application (Value Only):

• Artificial Intelligence

• Non-Artificial Intelligence

Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market, By Fuel Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

• Others (Hybrid Vehicles)

Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market, By Level of Autonomous Driving:

• Autonomous

• Conventional

• Semi-Autonomous

Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market, By End-user:

• Economy Vehicles

• Mid-Priced Vehicles

• Luxury Vehicles

Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Automotive Voice Recognition System Market :

• Apple

• Harman

• Nuance

• Vocalzoom

• Alphabet

• Inago

• Sensory

• Lumenvox

• Voicebox

• Microsoft

