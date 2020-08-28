Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, Connectivity, Vehicle Type, Application and Region.

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.48% during the forecast period.

The modification and integration of latest technologies such as Internet of Things is enabling end-users to offer better product and services to guarantee the comfortable and safe drive. With consumer requirements, the industry is experiencing a huge demand for in-vehicle diagnostic technology. Remote diagnostics is the most demanded technology owing to its increasing adoption for application such as passenger car. The technology permits equipped vehicles to collect, data management of components and integral system in order to check car performance and notify any issues within. Remote diagnostic system uses a processor unit which is linked to vehicle system module sensors.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

The growing global demand of electric and hybrid vehicle are one of the primary factors supplementing the automotive remote diagnostic market. The major focus of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) towards addition of telematics technology is fuelling the growth of remote diagnostic equipment. The logistics and transport is one of the key drivers for development and growth of the remote diagnostic market. On other hand, emerging markets are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufactures during the forecast period. Whereas, high cost of installation and services is likely divert different end-users in relatively new markets, which can act as a major restraining factor. Rising demand for luxury cars, increase in sales of premium vehicle and need for safety & support in emergency will further fuel the growth of remote diagnostic device market in forecasted period.

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product type the global automotive remote diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic equipment and software. The diagnostic equipment segment held the largest market share of US$ XX Mn in 2019 owing to the demand for automotive remote diagnostics for rising requirement of equipment in automotive remote diagnostics system. Such diagnostic equipment is supposed to be connected with software in order to operate and provide required result in the automotive remote diagnostic.

On the basis of connectivity, market is segmented into 3G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Among all, the Bluetooth segment is anticipated to hold the maximum market share of US$ XX Mn growing with CAGR of XX %, owing to increasing demand for Bluetooth connected automotive remote diagnostics. After which, the information is converted into Bluetooth data and sent to a smart phone with Bluetooth function.

On the basis of vehicle type, market is segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment is likely to grow with CAGR XX% and hold the maximum market share of US$ XX Mn by 2027, due to higher use of such systems to meet the demand for convenience and safety features in the passenger cars. The necessary passenger safety and stringent government norms fuel the growth of vehicle type segment.

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to witness remarkable growth in the automotive remote diagnostics market with CAGR XX%, owing to high acceptance rate and implementation of connected services in various vehicle applications. Furthermore, the regional OEMs have invested heavily into incorporating automotive remote diagnostics as a customary feature in the vehicles to reduce maintenance and service interruption in vehicles. Besides, the strict regulations by the CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) are likely to play significant role in growing the demand for automotive remote diagnostics. The automotive remote diagnostics industry in the U.S. is experiencing the huge growth since past few years. The U.S. acts as a major growing country of automotive remote diagnostics in North America with CAGR XX$. Moreover, emergence of new technologies for automotive remote diagnostics, the increase in manufacturing companies, growth of the transportation industry boosting the North American automotive remote diagnostic market. Similarly, all the regions across globe are studied in detail and illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Report:

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market, By Product Type

• Diagnostic Equipment

• Software

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market, By Connectivity

• 3G

• 4G LTE

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market, By Application

• Automatic Crash Notification

• Vehicle Tracking

• Vehicle Health Alert

• Roadside Assistance

Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG,

• OnStar LLC

• VectorInformatik

• Vidiwave Ltd.

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Verizon Enterprise

• Transics

• INmatix Technology Group

• ACTIA Group

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Remote Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Remote Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Remote Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Remote Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Remote Diagnostics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

