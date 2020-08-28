Global Automotive Pumps Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Pump Type, Application and Region.

Global Automotive Pumps Market was valued at US$ 16.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 26.5 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7 % during a forecast period.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Pumps market are the rising vehicle production in Asia pacific, growing vehicle electrification across the globe, increasing execution of environmental regulations and manufacturers increasing integration of advanced automation techniques such as automatic transmission and gasoline turbocharged direct injection into vehicles to restrict automobile emissions worldwide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing demand for environment friendly services has ensured manufacturers to plan for efficient automotive pumps. Electronic fuel injection system is being rise since technology have in modernization of vehicles equipment’s, as it improves their power output, performance, and fuel efficiency. OEMs, and suppliers have been better service provider to obtain and verify critical information of pumps, as well as to assess future prospects and market estimations with market segmentation. OEM focus on battery-driven vehicles and increase in installation of electric power steering will act restraint to the market.

Based on the Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicle segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Pumps market during the forecast period. Passenger vehicle have been witnessing greater developments year-on-year. Consumer growing need for superior performance, fuel economy, and energy efficiency has led to advance developments in passenger vehicle for better fuel injection technology. Global market is demanding more passenger vehicle due to change in life style of consumer and rising population is the factor for the growth of automotive pumps market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Pumps market during the forecast period. Asia strategy are offerings to new market conditions and acquire new capabilities to stay competitive and enable growth where the markets are growing. Asia is home to more than half of the world’s population, contributes to almost two-thirds of global economic growth, accounts for one third of total global GDP and has a rapidly growing middle class. GDP growth in Asia Pacific is transforming and a consumption driven growth is on top of the agenda, with a new generation of consumers leading the way.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Pumps market. Moreover, the study also covers an Automotive Pumps market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Automotive Pumps Market

Global Automotive Pumps Market, By Pump Type

• Fuel

• Oil

• Water

• Transmission

• Steering

• Windshield washer

• Vacuum Pump

• Fuel Injection Pump

Global Automotive Pumps Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Pumps Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Pumps Market

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Delphi Automotive

• Denso Corporation

• Continental

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• Johnson Electric

• KSPG AG-A- Rheinmetall

• Mikuni Corporation

• Magna International

• TRW Automotive

• SHW AG

• Valeo

