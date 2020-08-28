Global Dry Construction Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Material, System, Application, and Region

Global Dry Construction Market size was valued US$ 75.10 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn. The report has covered region wise market trends with competitive landscape.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24075

Dry Construction is a specialized technique, which is used to reduce the use of water and the effect of real estate on the environment. Dry construction is 8-10 times lighter in weight than the cement work and traditional brick, and allows up to 70 % saving of construction time. The width of the wall constructed with dry construction is only 80 mm in comparison to the 200 mm standard walls made of brick is increase of the carpet area in the building.

This type of construction features several benefits like simplicity in installation, moisture resistance, better thermal and sound insulation, and fire safety over wet construction practices. Dry construction includes lightweight construction of ceilings and floors, interior walls, which are referring plastered or microfiber board that is combined at the installation time. Apart from drywall and ceiling, the frontage is also done with aluminum composite panels (ACP) instead of brickwork and plaster, it is widely used in various applications such as commercial, residential, and infrastructure construction.

The dry construction market has shown significant growth thanks to the recovery of the construction industry after the economic slowdown from 2009. Globally, the dry construction material has gained more popularity due to the improvement in the construction industry with a preference for low-weight construction, and high priority for interior designs. The global dry construction market is driven by rapidly growing population, growing investment in the construction industry, and increasing industrialization. The advertising of eco-friendly technology by regulatory organizations, increasing FDI in construction and shifting focus towards sustainable building techniques are also likely to impel the dry construction materials market from 2020 to 2027.

However, High cost of raw material and waste generated by dry construction are restraining the market growth at the global level. Increasing demand for dry construction techniques at the expense of wet construction methods and replacement of floors are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market in coming years. Government and environmental regulations are restricting the new entrants in the market, and unawareness regarding recycled material between industries are affecting the plasterboard market are the major challenge for the dry construction market in the near future.

Based on the material, the plasterboard segment has led the dry construction market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of 5%. Plasterboard is widely utilized in residential and non-residential frame construction, such as internal wallboard and ceiling lining. It is an unbending gypsum board that is sandwiched between two outer layers of recycled paper. The plasterboard has extensive demand from the construction sector in the last five years, owing to superior quality, low cost, and ease of installation. This type of board provides various properties like moisture resistance, reduction in construction time, fire safety, ease installation sound, and thermal insulation. An increasing economy and growing industrialization are creating the growth opportunities of the plasterboard segment.

Geographically, the dry construction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the presence of major market players in the region. Developed countries like the US, Mexico, and Canada are presenting huge building renovation activities, which are increasing the adoption of dry construction. These nations also giving preference to the “do-it-yourself” process is allows the user to construct using dry construction material himself if provided accurate information and training. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced dry construction material is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

In terms of value, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to command XX% market share during the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing industrialization, and changing behavior of people towards sustainable building techniques are fueling the dry construction market growth in Asia Pacific. China and India are the leading contributor to the regional market growth. The markets in developing countries such as India and China are showing a significant growth rate of XX% during the forecast period due to its increasing population and need for better housing technologies. Smart City project undertaken by the government of India, with the mission to develop 100 smart cities in India, will require an investment of over US$ 150 Bn, which would drive market growth. China a major plasterboard producing nation, manufacturing over 1.5 Mn metric tons of plasterboard yearly that is extensively used in ceilings and load bearing walls.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global dry construction market e.g., November. 25, 2019, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., has completed its acquisition of MRK Industries, Inc. (MRK), a manufacturer of specialty metal ceiling, wall and exterior solutions.November. 5, 2019, Etex Group, Building materials group Etex plans to build a new plasterboard plant in Portbury close to the port of Bristol, in South West England. The capital expenditure will reach more than US$ 179.19 million.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dry Construction Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dry Construction Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Dry Construction Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dry Construction Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dry Construction Market:

Global Dry Construction Market, by Type:

• Supporting Framework

• Boarding

Global Dry Construction Market, by Material:

• Plasterboard

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastic

• Glass

• Carpet

• Others

Global Dry Construction Market, by System:

• Partition

• Ceiling System

• Wall System

• Flooring System

• Door systems

• Others

Global Dry Construction Market, by Application:

• Residential Application

• Non-Residential Application

Global Dry Construction Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Dry Construction Market, Major Players:

• Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

• Etex Group

• Fletcher Building Limited

• Saint Gobain

• Xella Group

• CSR Limited

• Knauf Gips KG

• Pabco Gypsum

• Panel Rey

• USG Boral Limited

• Beijing New Building Materials

• Promax Group Inc.

• Masterplast Plc.

• Arcelor Mittal

• Winstone Wallboards Limited

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dry-construction-market/24075/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com