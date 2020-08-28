Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market is primarily driven by rising geriatric population. Generally, the people aged more than 60 years face the physical fitness problem and some of the people face various diseases, which require daily monitoring.

These health issues of elderly people affect their day to day activities. According to NIA (National Institute of Aging), the number of geriatric population in less developed countries is estimated to grow by 140% compared to a growth rate of 51% in more developed countries.

Governments of countries including U.S., Canada, and Japan are offering several incentives on the healthcare robots, as they highly beneficial for patients with disabilities. Rising awareness towards the availability if assistive robot also expected to boost the market.

North America held the highest market in 2017 primarily due to high support from the U.S. government. U.S. is the major country contributes more than 75% in North American region due to high investment from the government on the research and development activities on robot technology for neurological disorders and increased adoption of advanced technology in the Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market.

Asia-Pacific has the highest growth rate, primarily due to rising population and development in the healthcare sector. China and Japan are the major countries contributing more than 3/4th of the Asia-Pacific market due to an increasing percentage of ageing population, and adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector. Japan started adopting sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies in the healthcare sector and thus, drive the Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market for robotics through the forecast period.

Rehabilitative robots segment was holding the highest Global Healthcare Assistive Robots Market share in 2017 is primarily due to advancement in the technology for the strokes and rising geriatric population throughout the world. Rising cases of strokes and accidents create high demand for advanced assistive robotic technologies.

Surveillance and security robots are expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period due to the high demand for robots which facilitate consistency and service quality in the hospitals. These type of robot’s act as staff workers in the hospitals and help the patients with all their needs. Other factors such as rising demand for home care services, and caretakers also drive the market for Surveillance and security robots.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Healthcare Assistive Robot market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Healthcare Assistive Robot market.

Scope of Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market:

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market by Product:

o Surveillance & Security

o Humanoid

o Rehabilitation

o Socially Assistive

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market by Portability:

o Fixed base

o Mobile

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market by Application:

o Stroke

o Orthopedics

o Cognitive & Motor Skills

o Sports

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

Key Players Operated in Market Includes:

o Barrett Technology

o GaitTronics

o Hocoma

o HONDA Motor

o KUKA Robot Group

o Cyberdyne

o Interactive Motion Technologies

o Hansen Medical

o Ekso Bionics Holdings

o Kinova Robotics

o ReWalk Robotics

