Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Type, End-Use, and Region

Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market was valued US$ 2.16 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.3 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.44 %.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on product, type, end-use and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global medical carts and workstations market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global medical carts and workstations market.

Driving factors of the global medical carts and workstations market, such as increasing need to curtail healthcare costs, technological advancements & innovation, growing use of IT in healthcare, and increasing focus on patient safety & staffing issues. Additionally, growing digitization in emerging countries, improving HCIT infrastructure and adoption of HCIT solutions, for instance, EMRs, advancing IT & big data capabilities and proliferating number of hospitals further drive the adoption of medical carts and workstations. Also, factors such as huge untapped market and adoption of changing ergonomics and advanced designs for carts and workstations offer significant growth opportunities for the market players throughout the forecast period.

Emergency type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017. As patients in emergency care units are more susceptible to infections, demand for these carts is likely to increase in the upcoming years. Emergency medical carts are not hard to clean and are equipped with medical devices or drugs used in case of emergencies such as cardiac arrest. Advancements, for instance, lighter weight designs, improved mobility, and enhanced ergonomics are expected to boost the adoption of these medical carts and workstation during the forecast period.

Hospitals segment hold the largest market size. With the availability of mobile and advanced medical workstations, the market for mobile computing carts is increasing in hospitals, as these carts can be moved across several departments in hospitals. The growing focus of patients on engagement and promotion of EHR incentive programs in the hospitals boosts patient involvement are some other factors responsible for the growth of hospitals segment in the medical carts and workstation market.

Region-wise, North America is expected to dominate the global market followed by Europe, the U.S. held a major share in the market and registered for more than 85% revenue in the year 2017. Medical computer carts are extensively adopted as they reduce medication errors and enhance patient safety, so favouring market growth. These carts are designed economically apart from being cost-effective, which further drives market growth. New product launches by leading manufactures and technology advancements in North America and Europe along with government funding are expected to play a vital role in fuelling medical carts and workstations market’s growth.

The report also studies various growth strategies that are acquisitions and mergers, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by major leading key players to expand their presence in the global medical carts and workstations market.

The Scope of Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market

Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Product

• Mobile Computing

o By Application

 Documentation

 Equipment

 Medication Delivery

 Telehealth Workstation

 Others

o By Energy Source

 Powered

 Nonpowered

• Wall-Mounted Workstations

• Medication

• Storage Columns, Cabinets, & Accessories

Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Type

• Anesthesia

• Emergency

• Procedure

• Others

Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by End-use

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Physician Offices or Clinics

• Others

Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Medical Carts and Workstations Market

• AFC Industries, Inc.

• AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

• Altus Inc.

• Blue Bell Bio-Medical, Inc.

• Bytec Group

• Capsa Solutions

• CompuCaddy (Part of Diversified Designs, Inc)

• Enovate Medical, LLC

• GlobalMedia Group, LLC

• Howard Industries Inc.

• InterMetro Industries Corporation

• JACO, Inc.

• Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc.

• Medion Healthcare

• Midmark Corporation

• Modernsolid Industrial Co., Ltd

• Nortek, Inc

• Omnicell, Inc.

• Onyx Healthcare Inc.

• Parity Medical Ltd

• Solaire Medical

• The Bergmann Group

• The Harloff Company Inc.

