Global Ammunition Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, End-Use and Region

Global Ammunition Market was valued at US$ 25.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 32.3 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.03% during a forecast period. Ammunition is the material fired, scattered, dropped or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition is both expendable weapons and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Major driving factors of the Ammunition Market are the developing economic growth is growing faster and investing larger fund for firearms and ammunition, Increasing threats from terrorist activities and geopolitical disputes are keeping this industry in positive impact with rise in demand purchased ammunition in recent years. Over the decade, the industry’s growth has been driven by an unprecedented number of Technological advancements for exercise to their fundamental right to keep and bear arms and purchase a firearm and ammunition. Sports involving firearms are one of the major contributors in modern day ammunition market. Manufacture, distributer, and sell sporting firearms, ammunition, and supplies are an important part of the growing market. Government policies and trade policies issues will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Product, Rocket is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Rockets are fastest growing defense ammunition and as a trade opportunities observing over the past year, which have been looking to bolster security. Aerospace and defense companies to further engage in global exports of rockets and uncover strategic growth markets. Military aircraft, including all aircraft, helicopters, fighter jets and military spacecraft, and guided rockets are having demand for saving their land from unexpected war moments. Rocket and missile are majorly used in the sea and land domains to be utilize. An increase in military aircraft sales naturally leads to increased business for manufacturers of missiles, bombs and ammunition associated with those platforms.

In End-Use, Defense is also expected to lead the market growth. Defense is in higher manufacturing equipment’s as a high-tech and still evolving though it has already gained importance in the manufacturing sector. Economists and political scientists are also keenly studying the various aspects of the Defense technology which they believe will have a major impact on globalization and geopolitics, among other things.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The vast majority of outlooks in North American Aerospace and Defense companies are stable and most of the non-stable outlooks are related to pending acquisitions. The U.S. defense budget increased by more than 10% in fiscal year 2018 to $590 billion. The U.S. government continues to look for the best technology at the most affordable price even though overall defense spending has increased. Higher levels of U.S. defense spending should also be bolstered by solid demand from countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe for missile defense and other weapons systems

In Trends – 9mm is clearly the caliber of choice for most shooters today. Many factors are contributing to this, such as a higher volume of new shooters entering the market and settling on 9mm as their caliber of choice.

The Scope of the Report for Ammunition Market

Global Ammunition Market, By Product

Bullet

Rocket

Mortars

Others

Global Ammunition Market, By End-Use

Civil

Defense

Global Ammunition Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Ammunition Market

Remington Arms Company, Inc.

BAE Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Federal Premium Ammunition

Poongsan Corporation

Ruag Ammotec

Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos

Fiocchi Munizioni

Hornady Manufacturing Company, Inc

Nammo A.S.

Nexter Group

Orbital ATK, Inc

Prvi Partizan A.D

RUAG Group

