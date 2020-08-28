BusinessGeneral News
Global Ammunition Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, End-Use and Region
Global Ammunition Market was valued at US$ 25.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 32.3 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.03% during a forecast period.Ammunition is the material fired, scattered, dropped or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition is both expendable weapons and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target.
The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.
Major driving factors of the Ammunition Market are the developing economic growth is growing faster and investing larger fund for firearms and ammunition, Increasing threats from terrorist activities and geopolitical disputes are keeping this industry in positive impact with rise in demand purchased ammunition in recent years. Over the decade, the industry’s growth has been driven by an unprecedented number of Technological advancements for exercise to their fundamental right to keep and bear arms and purchase a firearm and ammunition. Sports involving firearms are one of the major contributors in modern day ammunition market. Manufacture, distributer, and sell sporting firearms, ammunition, and supplies are an important part of the growing market. Government policies and trade policies issues will act as restraint to the market.
Based on the Product, Rocket is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Rockets are fastest growing defense ammunition and as a trade opportunities observing over the past year, which have been looking to bolster security. Aerospace and defense companies to further engage in global exports of rockets and uncover strategic growth markets. Military aircraft, including all aircraft, helicopters, fighter jets and military spacecraft, and guided rockets are having demand for saving their land from unexpected war moments. Rocket and missile are majorly used in the sea and land domains to be utilize. An increase in military aircraft sales naturally leads to increased business for manufacturers of missiles, bombs and ammunition associated with those platforms.
In End-Use, Defense is also expected to lead the market growth. Defense is in higher manufacturing equipment’s as a high-tech and still evolving though it has already gained importance in the manufacturing sector. Economists and political scientists are also keenly studying the various aspects of the Defense technology which they believe will have a major impact on globalization and geopolitics, among other things.
In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The vast majority of outlooks in North American Aerospace and Defense companies are stable and most of the non-stable outlooks are related to pending acquisitions. The U.S. defense budget increased by more than 10% in fiscal year 2018 to $590 billion. The U.S. government continues to look for the best technology at the most affordable price even though overall defense spending has increased. Higher levels of U.S. defense spending should also be bolstered by solid demand from countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe for missile defense and other weapons systems
In Trends – 9mm is clearly the caliber of choice for most shooters today. Many factors are contributing to this, such as a higher volume of new shooters entering the market and settling on 9mm as their caliber of choice.
The Scope of the Report for Ammunition Market
Global Ammunition Market, By Product
Bullet
Rocket
Mortars
Others
Global Ammunition Market, By End-Use
Civil
Defense
Global Ammunition Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
Key Players Operating in Ammunition Market
Remington Arms Company, Inc.
BAE Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
Federal Premium Ammunition
Poongsan Corporation
Ruag Ammotec
Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos
Fiocchi Munizioni
Hornady Manufacturing Company, Inc
Nammo A.S.
Nexter Group
Orbital ATK, Inc
Prvi Partizan A.D
RUAG Group
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Ammunition Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Ammunition Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Ammunition Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Ammunition Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Ammunition Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ammunition Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Ammunition Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Ammunition by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Ammunition Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Ammunition Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Ammunition Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
